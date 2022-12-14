"Today, we're living something spectacular" - Lionel Messi reacts after spearheading Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi reacted to Argentina's phenomenal victory over Croatia in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup as they secured their place in Sunday's (18 December) final.

Messi, 35, dazzled throughout the clash between La Albiceleste and Vatreni at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, 13 December.

He was on the scoresheet from the spot in the 34th minute.

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic allegedly brought down young forward Julian Alvarez.

Lionel Messi made no mistake by drilling the ball into the top-hand corner.

He became Argentina's all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup competition with 11 goals.

The Manchester City striker scored a goal of his own in the 39th minute thanks to his persistence.

The duo worked together to clinch a third, and Messi's quick feet caused all sorts of problems for Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

He passed to Alvarez, who strode into the box to calmly slot past Livakovic and extend Argentina's lead in the 69th minute.

It was a night that Argentine fans will remember as Messi headed into his sixth final of a major international tournament.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker spoke to reporters after the win in buoyant mood (via Roy Nemer):

"Many things went through my mind. It's very exciting to see all of this, the people, the family. The entire World Cup was incredible, what we experienced and now we are going for the last match, which is what we wanted."

Many consider this to be Lionel Messi's greatest FIFA World Cup tournament. He now has five goals and three assists in six appearances.

However, he's not getting too far ahead of himself with such an analysis but acknowledges his enjoyment:

"I don't know if it's my best World Cup or not. I've been enjoying this a lot for a long time. We were confident that this group was going to pull it off. We know what we are and we ask the people to believe in us."

He added:

"We have been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today, we are living something spectacular. I'm enjoying it with all of these people and all the Argentines that are in our country. I imagine it has to be crazy."

Lionel Messi and Argentina can avenge their elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Messi may have redemption on his mind.

Lionel Messi and co could seek revenge over their 2018 FIFA World Cup victors France if Les Bleus secure their place in Sunday's final.

They face Morocco on Wednesday, 14 December, with the opportunity to face Argentina at stake.

France knocked La Albiceleste out of the 2018 World Cup in a pulsating 4-3 last-16 encounter.

That likely remains a memory for many Argentine fans who want to avenge that result and defeat the reigning world champions.

