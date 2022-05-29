×
Create
Notifications

"Today there is no Mbappe"- Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims club have moved on from PSG star after Champions League win

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (left)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (left)
Varun Totadri
Varun Totadri
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 12:24 PM IST
News

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said that the Spanish side have moved on from PSG forward Kylian Mbappe after his team's victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. A second-half Vinicius Jr. striker sealed Los Blancos' record-extending 14th title in the competition.

Madrid have been long-standing admirers of Mbappe and were widely expected to land Mbappe on a free transfer this summer. The 23-year-old, though, opted to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

Despite Mbappe being one of Madrid's top transfer targets, Perez said that their failure to sign the Frenchman is now forgotten. He expressed delight after Los Blancos' Champions League success, reiterating that the club would always strive to land the best players.

"Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but Mbappe is already forgotten; nothing has happened, Madrid have had a perfect season, and it is a forgotten issue. Today there is no Mbappe; there is the party of Real Madrid," Perez told Movistar as per 90min.

Madrid had offered Mbappe £20 million per year in wages after tax and a signing-on fee of £110 million, which was eventually rejected by the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, as per Sky Sports.

His new deal with PSG runs till 2025. He's set to earn £1 million per week and a signing-on fee of £100 million. The 23-year-old is also set to receive concessions over image rights and bonuses for goals, Ballon d'Or wins and UEFA Champions League success.

🎙| Florentino Perez: "Kylian Mbappe's deal has already been FORGOTTEN."

Real Madrid have identified Serge Gnabry as Kylian Mbappe alternative

VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Bayern M&uuml;nchen - Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry as an alternative to Mbappe.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 26-year-old has developed into one of the best wingers in Europe. He has scored 63 goals in 171 games for Bayern and has won four Bundesliga, two DFB Pokal and a Champions League title.

Real Madrid are serious about signing Serge Gnabry this summer following Kylian Mbappé's renewal at PSG. Gnabry's departure is getting more and more likely [@BILD] https://t.co/kusyqwax2f

The winger has just one year left on his contract with the Bavarians. According to Bild, via Besoccer, Madrid are considering a move for the forward.

Edited by Bhargav
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी