“Today we need goals” - Erik ten Hag explains decision to recall ‘important’ Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United lineup for Sheriff game 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained the return of Cristiano Ronaldo for the team's UEFA Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday (October 27).

Ten Hag said that the Red Devils are in dire need of some attacking threat up front against Sheriff, which is something Ronaldo can offer. Speaking ahead of the game at Old Trafford, the Dutch tactician said (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is important part of the squad, that’s why he starts. Today we need goals."

Ten Hag started with an attacking trio of Ronaldo, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. About the surprise inclusion of Garnacho, the tactician said:

“Alejandro Garnacho has impressed me in training, and so he deserves to play."

Ronaldo was recently dropped from the first team following his fallout with Ten Hag. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner refused to come on as a late second-half substitute against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month and left the stadium early.

That prompted Ten Hag to drop Ronaldo from the matchday squad that travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea last weekend in the Premier League, which United drew 1-1.

Ronaldo has now returned to United's starting lineup against Sheriff. The former Real Madrid forward was seen training with the team ahead of the game at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old has started all four of United's Europa League games this season. However, things have been different in the Premier League, where he has started just twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for goals this season for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled in front of goal for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. Ahead of the Sheriff game, the Portugal captain has scored just twice from 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

Ronaldo's first goal of the season came in the Europa League game against Sheriff last month, which United won 2-0. Ronaldo's other goal this season came in the Premier League against Everton at Goodison Park in a 2-1 win, with Antony scoring the other.

Ronaldo was United's leading goalscorer last season. However, his form has drastically dropped this campaign, which has seen him fall down the pecking order under new manager Ten Hag.

