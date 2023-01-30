"Today we paid a little bit back" - Jurgen Klopp makes odd claim after another Liverpool defeat against Brighton

Manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool 'paid a little back' in his team's 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (29 January).

The Reds were outplayed and dominated as the Seagulls won 3-0 at the Amex in the Premier League on 14 January. Despite his team's second defeat to Brighton in the space of 15 days, it seems that Klopp has chosen to take away the positives from the game.

Speaking after the full-time whistle on the south coast of England, the German tactician told reporters (ht @AnfieldTalk):

"I am very sorry, probably a lot of Liverpool fans are from Brighton, so they saw us now twice in two weeks. They were brilliant, absolutely brilliant again. Today we paid a little bit back, I would say. They saw a goal, they saw chances, so it was better."

Unlike their league game against manager Roberto De Zerbi's side earlier this month, the Reds managed to get on the scoresheet this time around. Harvey Elliott opened the scoring in the 30th minute.

However, Lewis Dunk, albeit with a touch of luck, leveled things on the day six minutes from the half-time whistle. Koaru Mitoma scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to confirm the Reds' exit from the FA Cup.

Liverpool kept 44% possession and managed just two shots on target as compared to Brighton's six. This is only marginally better than how the Reds fared in their first encounter against them this month.

The Merseyside-based giants had two shots on target as compared to Brighton's nine, while only keeping 39% of possession in their 3-0 defeat.

Liverpool fans unhappy with Klopp's verdict after Brighton loss

Despite marginal improvements, it is still a loss on the day for Liverpool. Manager Jurgen Klopp's aforementioned verdict on the game did not please Reds fans.

They saw their team compete for the quadruple last term, where they ended the season with two trophies, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. They are now out of both domestic cup competitions this time around.

Here are some of the reactions from frustrated Reds fans after another unpleasant encounter against Brighton.

Drew @drewturner__ @TheAnfieldTalk Paid nothing back, how low have his standards gone?! Oh we lost better this time well done! 🤣 @TheAnfieldTalk Paid nothing back, how low have his standards gone?! Oh we lost better this time well done! 🤣

🍋 @LFClemon @TheAnfieldTalk That's actually embarrassing. Also a lot of Liverpool fans are from Liverpool and have travelled for 7/8 hours to get there. @TheAnfieldTalk That's actually embarrassing. Also a lot of Liverpool fans are from Liverpool and have travelled for 7/8 hours to get there.

𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 🥷🥤 @LFC_Jota20 @TheAnfieldTalk Paid a little back because of a goal dkm @TheAnfieldTalk Paid a little back because of a goal dkm 😭😭😭

…27 @clementwiafe @TheAnfieldTalk Im starting to think he should have waited a bit longer before rewarding him with a new contract. @TheAnfieldTalk Im starting to think he should have waited a bit longer before rewarding him with a new contract.

ReviewFootball @ReviewFootball



Standards at the club are so poor at the moment. @TheAnfieldTalk I know Klopp is a positive guy but basically what he’s saying here is we didn’t lose 3–0 to Brighton again.Standards at the club are so poor at the moment. @TheAnfieldTalk I know Klopp is a positive guy but basically what he’s saying here is we didn’t lose 3–0 to Brighton again.Standards at the club are so poor at the moment.

PaulShilly 🌹🌹 @shillcock_paul



One game closer to the end of the season. @TheAnfieldTalk The only way in which we got paid back today was in going out the cup, you’ve at least saved us the misery of having to watch us any more than we absolutely have toOne game closer to the end of the season. @TheAnfieldTalk The only way in which we got paid back today was in going out the cup, you’ve at least saved us the misery of having to watch us any more than we absolutely have toOne game closer to the end of the season.

There is a real chance that Liverpool will end the season without any silverware. The Reds are only active in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

While they are ninth in the league table after 19 games, they have a daunting task against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. Los Blancos have won five and lost none against the Reds in their past six meetings across competitions.

The Reds have faced Madrid four times during Klopp's reign and have failed to win a single game.

