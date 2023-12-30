"Today, there were positive things" - Mauricio Pochettino reacts after Chelsea's 3-2 win over Luton Town

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he has positive things to say about his Chelsea players after their 3-2 win over Luton Town. The Blues managed to walk away with all three points despite a late charge from the Hatters.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Pochettino expressed happiness with the work ethic of his players and believes that they have improved. However, he was disappointed at the goals they conceded and said:

"Today, there were positive things, the work ethic - the 11 players on the pitch were working all together. I saw many aspects we have improved in the last few games. We are disappointed [with the goals conceded], but at the same time, it's a young team."

Cole Palmer scored twice and set up Noni Madueke to help Chelsea take a 3-0 lead. However, Luton's late charge saw them pull one back in the 80th minute and then set up a dramatic finish with another in the 87th.

Mauricio Pochettino wants more control from Chelsea players

Mauricio Pochettino stated that his players were in control of the match for the first 65 minutes. He wants them to see out matches and not let their opponents back in by conceding late goals.

He said via Football London:

"I am so pleased, because I think it is never easy. We needed to win, I think we controlled the game until the second half, 60-65 minutes. Overall we were the better side and fully deserved the result. Too many positive performances. When you concede you build the belief of the opponent. The Premier League is like this, if you see games like Arsenal, Liverpool, City, Newcastle, you understand the difficulty of playing here in this atmosphere. They believe in the way they play, very good players, very good coach and it is tough to play here. We needed the three points and we got what we wanted."

Chelsea remain 10th in the Premier League table and are now just three points away from Manchester United, who lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday night. The Blues next face Preston North End in the FA Cup before taking on Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final.