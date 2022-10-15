"Todd Boehly is very keen" - Transfer expert says Chelsea will try signing Tottenham superstar

Football journalist Ben Jacobs has hinted that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly could be eager to sign Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane next summer.

Speaking about a possible transfer for the Tottenham forward in 2023, Jacobs said in a video on The Football Terrace YouTube channel:

“We know that there was interest from Manchester City a few seasons back. Chelsea are the more likely threat coming from the Premier League at the moment. They will look at Harry Kane for sure."

The Blues' new owner Boehly has been keen to splash the cash to make an impact at Stamford Bridge. Shedding more light on that, Jacobs said:

“Todd Boehly is very keen on showing Chelsea can bring in proven Premier League players, particularly attack-minded players.

"They want a marquee name from within the Premier League, they want to bring in someone to hit the ground running, look at Gabriel Jesus, how beneficial he has been to Arsenal.

"Jesus has just been able to transition instantly, Kane would be able to transition instantly.”

Kane has scored eight goals in nine league games this season. Rio Ferdinand has praised his form, adding that people are ignoring it due to the brilliance of Erling Haaland.

“No one’s talking about it. If Haaland wasn’t here, we’d be talking about ‘oh, he’s the best number nine in the world, look at the stats’. Because Haaland is blowing people out of the water, he’s getting ignored,” he said on his YouTube channel.

Chelsea improving after changing manager

The Blues had a slow start to the new season under former manager Thomas Tuchel. He was sacked after they lost 1-0 against Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League in September.

The German coach was replaced by Graham Potter, who has led the Blues to four wins and one draw in five games. This includes two wins against AC Milan.

The Blues are next in action against Aston Villa in the league this weekend. They will be without the services of N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana.

