Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is reportedly taking a personal approach to securing a contract extension for academy product Mason Mount.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Simon Phillips said that Boehly has been leading the discussions with Mount over a potential long-term deal. The midfielder's current contract expires in 18 months, and he's reported to be seeking a three-time salary increase from his current wages of £80,000 per week.

Phillips said:

"I'm told that Todd Boehly is personally involved in this one, and he's the one leading the talks. Chelsea are keen to get it done, obviously, but they want it closer to their terms. It just remains to be seen if they can meet somewhere in the middle."

However, Chelsea are unwilling to meet Mount's staggering demands and would instead offer a considerably lower salary with a long-term contract. That has led to a stalemate in negotiations and has sparked reports of a summer exit for the England international. Liverpool and other Premier League teams are rumoured to be interested in acquiring his services.

The 24-year-old England international has not performed well for the Blues this season. Mount has scored just three goals and provided six assists in 29 games across competitions.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future and his inconsistency this season, fans believe the midfielder is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge. The situation over his contract is expected to be resolved before the UEFA Champions League knockout phase begins this week.

Boehly's involvement in discussions with Mount over a contract extension suggests the Chelsea co-owner is determined to secure the midfielder's future at Stamford Bridge.

However, the club and player remain far apart on terms, leading to speculation over Mount's future. Only time will tell if a compromise can be reached, but Chelsea fans will hope that the club can reach an agreement with their academy product.

Chelsea fans buzzing with £13 million signing of Brazilian youngster Andrey Santos

Chelsea fans are excited about the signing of Brazilian star Andrey Santos for £13 million. They're eagerly awaiting his arrival after his recent success in the Sudamericano Sub-20 tournament.

Santos was a key player for Brazil in their win at the South American Sub-20 tournament, where the midfielder scored six goals and was his team's captain.

The transfer was completed in January, and the Blues await a work-permit visa to be issued soon, paving the way for his arrival in England. Santos' impressive performance in the Sub-20 competition has sparked hope among fans that he will bring his scoring ability and leadership skills to the Premier League club.

The signing of the young Brazilian talent is a significant investment for the Blues. Fans are now eager to see how Santos would contribute in the upcoming season.

