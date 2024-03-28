Todd Boehly set to be removed from Chelsea chairman post in 2027 - Reports

Chelsea will reportedly remove current co-owner Todd Boehly from his position as club chairman in 2027. According to Mail Sport, the American could be replaced after a five-year tenure.

The report claims that the American co-owners, including Clearlake Capital headed by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, can pass the post around between themselves every five years. The American private equity firm emerged as the majority share-holders (61.5%) following the sale, while the remaining was distributed equally between Boehly, Swiss businessman Hansjorg Wyss, and Mark Walter.

At the end of the 2026-27 season, Chelsea's new chairman could be Eghbali, Feliciano or another third-party option.

Boehly has emerged as the fans' biggest target for criticism with the Blues failing to reach their goals last seasons and struggling in the ongoing campaign. Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League in 2022-23. This season they have continued to struggle, currently placed 11th in the league and losing the Carabao Cup final in agonizing fashion.

Further questions have been raised about the ownership's failure to produce results despite the west London side's extensive spending. Since the American takeover, Pochettino's side have spent over £1 billion in transfer fees, splurging on the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk. The failure of big-money signings to deliver an instant impact has led to further disappointment and angst among fans.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on fans' treatment of Chelsea star

Sterling was booed off in the side's 4-2 win over Leicester City.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged the club's fans to move on from booing star attacker Raheem Sterling. Speaking ahead of the side's clash against Burnley, he requested the fans to continue supporting the winger.

Pochettino said (via press conference):

"We now need to move on. It will help if we do," said Pochettino.

"What we cannot do is create bigger things from this now because we know fans love our players and I know they will support him and the rest of the team. Raheem is a spirited player and he understands it all."

The 29-year-old had an outing to forget in the FA Cup against Leicester City. He missed a penalty and another glorious one-on-one chance in the first half before skying a free-kick in the second. He was subjected to jeers after being subbed off late in the second half.

Despite his inconsistent performances, Pochettino has continued to back Sterling this season, making him one of his most-used attacking options. He has made 36 appearances this season, recording eight goals and 10 assists.