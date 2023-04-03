“Todd said he’d be different to Roman” - Jamie Carragher takes dig at Chelsea owners after Graham Potter’s sacking

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken a dig at Chelsea's owners after they decided to sack Graham Potter.

The Blues released a statement on Sunday (April 2) confirming that Potter had been relieved of his duties. The English coach arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion in September 2022. He was handed a six-year contract with the club's new owners looking for a long-term project.

However, Potter has not been able to deliver results and Chelsea have once again sent a manager packing. They were synonymous with chopping and changing coaches under former owner Roman Abramovich. Carragher has alluded to this in his reaction to Potter's sacking. He tweeted:

"Todd said he would be different to Roman. I feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable. You don’t change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



I feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable. You don’t change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with. Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Club statement. Club statement. Todd said he would be different to RomanI feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable. You don’t change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with. twitter.com/chelseafc/stat… Todd said he would be different to Roman 😂😂I feel for Graham Potter, but it was inevitable. You don’t change Tuchel for Potter. Ridiculous decision to start with. twitter.com/chelseafc/stat…

Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel, a manager many felt should never have been shown the door. The German coach won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

However, the new Blues owners wanted to put their own stamp on the club. They wanted to take the west London outfit into a new era with new management. That decision now looks to have been a hasty one and has left the side in disarray regarding their top-four credentials.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League following a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1). They trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 12 points, having played one game more.

Potter is the first managerial casualty under the Blues' new regime. They have some way to go in reaching Abrahmovich's tally of 14 different managers during his ownership.

Chelsea yet to decide on potential permanent move for Joao Felix

The Blues yet to decide on Joao Felix.

Felix has been at Chelsea since January after arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season. The Portuguese attacker has been one minor positive in a season to forget for the Blues. He has scored two goals in 10 games across competitions.

The loan deal that the Premier League club agreed with Atleti does not include a buy option. CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that no decision over Felix will be made until the end of the season:

"I'm told on both sides, on Felix's side and Chelsea's side, nothing is going to be decided until the season is finished. Chelsea are keen to see how he plays for the rest of the season for a start.

Felix has a four-year deal with Diego Simeone's side and is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million. He garnered interest from Arsenal and Manchester United before arriving at Stamford Bridge in January.

Poll : 0 votes