"Todd Woodward needs to stop roaming around" - Gary Neville trolls Chelsea legend John Terry on Twitter after Blues' loss against Southampton

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville poked fun at Chelsea legend John Terry after the Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat against a spirited Southampton side at the St. Mary's Stadium on August 30.

Hoping to register their second win on the trot, the Thomas Tuchel-coached side traveled to the south coast on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling dealt the first blow in the 23rd minute for the Blues, but teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia leveled things five minutes later. Adam Armstrong scored the decisive goal right on the stroke of half-time.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 – Chelsea have lost at least two of their opening five games to a Premier League campaign for just the second time in 27 seasons, after losing three of their first five in 2015-16 – eventually finishing 10th place that year. Ominous. 2 – Chelsea have lost at least two of their opening five games to a Premier League campaign for just the second time in 27 seasons, after losing three of their first five in 2015-16 – eventually finishing 10th place that year. Ominous. https://t.co/qmQIoBJy3z

Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of the contest, Terry expressed his frustration at the recent loss at Southampton.

He wrote:

"I hate seeing us get beat. Southampton were very good, but we look very unbalanced at the minute. I can't wait for the window to close and get our settled squad, team and formation. We miss Reece [James] so much when he doesn't play. 22 years old and a future captain in my opinion."

Neville jumped at the opportunity and engaged in a bit of banter with his former England team-mate.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Your man Todd Woodward needs to stop wandering round like a kid in a sweet shop!"

In his tweet, Neville referenced new Blues co-owner Todd Boehly and former Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward. Since the start of the summer, Boehly has been acting as the interim sporting director for Chelsea after Marina Granovskaia's exit.

Gary Neville @GNev2 twitter.com/johnterry26/st… John Terry @JohnTerry26 Southampton we’re very good , but We look very unbalanced at the minute. I can’t wait for the window to close and get our settled squad, team and formation.

We miss Reece so much when he doesn’t play. 22 years old and a future captain in my opinion I hate seeing us get beat.Southampton we’re very good , but We look very unbalanced at the minute. I can’t wait for the window to close and get our settled squad, team and formation.We miss Reece so much when he doesn’t play. 22 years old and a future captain in my opinion I hate seeing us get beat. 😡Southampton we’re very good , but We look very unbalanced at the minute. I can’t wait for the window to close and get our settled squad, team and formation. 💙We miss Reece so much when he doesn’t play. 22 years old and a future captain in my opinion https://t.co/RMg292QbOx Your man Todd Woodward needs to stop wandering round like a kid in a sweet shop! Your man Todd Woodward needs to stop wandering round like a kid in a sweet shop! 💵 😂 twitter.com/johnterry26/st…

The west London outfit have made six additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. The club have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of over £180 million.

The Blues are expected to announce the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for £70 million on Wednesday (via Fabrizio Romano).

Chelsea, who are currently eighth in the Premier League standings, have seven points from five games. The club will next face city rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 3).

Craig Burley slams Chelsea's "unacceptable performance" against the Saints

The hosts complete a first half comeback with goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong to secure their first home win of the season



#SOUCHE FULL-TIME Southampton 2-1 ChelseaThe hosts complete a first half comeback with goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong to secure their first home win of the season FULL-TIME Southampton 2-1 ChelseaThe hosts complete a first half comeback with goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong to secure their first home win of the season#SOUCHE https://t.co/jAkj1eJ7BR

Speaking on ESPN (via Metro), former Chelsea midfielder Burley criticized the Blues' poor start to the season after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday night.

He elaborated:

"They were poor and it wasn't surprising. Yes, they beat Leicester at the weekend but again, away from home, they're poor. None of Southampton’s players would get near the Chelsea team."

He continued:

"It's another unacceptable performance. And it's not an anomaly. Look at the performance at Leeds. They scrapped a win at Everton. I'm sorry, we're trying to find excuses here but it's not good enough."

