"Togetherness, on and off the pitch" - Arsenal fans react as Gunners stars showed up at Mohamed Elneny's new club to support his new venture

Fans online have reacted to several Arsenal stars attending Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny's newly-formed football club Elneny FC's trials.

Mohamed Elneny's teammates Gabriel Martinelli, Jorginho, and Cédric Soares attended his football team Elneny FC's trials. In pictures, the Arsenal stars looked to be cheering and supporting from the sidelines as trials took place. According to Eurofootroom, more than 100+ players turned up for the trials.

Earlier this month, the Egyptian announced the inception of Elneny FC. He affirmed that his football team is looking forward to onboard young stars, who have the potential to become big names in the future.

After the pictures surfaced on the internet, the fans of the north London club started complimenting the togetherness of the Emirates outfit. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have been showing significant growth team spirit. Arsenal are currently on the third spot on the Premier League table with 21 points, equal on points with Manchester City.

"Togetherness, on and off the pitch" one fan tweeted.

"Good to see them supporting their teammates" another user commented.

Here are a few more reactions to the post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regarding his new venture's plan, the Egyptian said (via GOAL):

“I want to play in the Premier League one day...I think the players we sign will be excited and then I am going put the idea every time when we train them: ‘we want to be in the Premier League one day...’ Of course, it could take 15 years, 20 years but we have the target where we want to be."

Arsenal are looking to sign Real Madrid midfielder: Reports

Cadiz CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

As reported by FootballTransfers, Arsenal have made Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni their top transfer target for the upcoming window. Mikel Arteta wants to pair the Frenchman with Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal last summer.

After the departure of Casemiro, he has been playing as the primary defensive midfielder for the club. This season, he has played all 13 games for the club, starting 11 of them and Real Madrid have only conceded seven goals in 10 La Liga games. the least in the league so far. Also, the Frenchman has a contract till 2028 which means that this transfer won't be very straightforward for the Gunners.

Aurelien Tchouameni had joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco for a transfer fee of €80 million. Since joining the Santiago Bernabeu outfit last year, he has made 63 appearances for Los Blancos and has recorded a goal and four assists. The 28-cap France international will be hoping to make a mark in Real's next game - El Clasico today (28 October) at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.