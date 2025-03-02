"Told me earlier today that he will shave his head if I score" - Goalscorer Gerard Martin on Barcelona teammate's claim before Sociedad win

Barcelona left-back Gerard Martin has shed light on his teammate Inaki Pena's claim of shaving his head if Martin scored against Real Sociedad. Barca blanked Sociedad 4-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Four different players, including Martin, were on the scoresheet for Hansi Flick's side. Martin opened the scoring inside 25 minutes before Marc Cassado doubled their lead four minutes later.

Barca's domination continued after the break, with Ronald Araujo making it 3-0 13 minutes into the second period before striker Robert Lewandowski applied the coup de grace at the hour mark to seal the convincing win.

Following the game, Martin revealed about goalkeeper Pena's claim to shave his head if Martin would score against Sociedad (as per Barca Times) but isn't sure if he would go ahead with it now:

“Inaki Pena had told me earlier today that he will shave his head if I score today. I am sure he won't do it now.”

Pena, 26, is yet to make a goal contribution in 26 games across competitions this season. He has played 15 times in La Liga - starting 14 - where Barca usurped Atletico Madrid to move back to the summit, keeping four clean sheets.

After 26 games, Flick's side (57) lead Atletico by a point, with holders Real Madrid a further two points adrift, in what's turning out to be a rousing three-horse title race.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona are riding a good run of form in La Liga, with their sixth straight win taking them a point clear at the top with 13 games to go. However, they must now turn their attention to the continent.

The La Liga leaders next travel to Portuguese giants Benfica for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash on Wednesday.

The two sides have met each other 10 times in the competition, with the Blaugrana winning four and losing two. Their last meeting was in the group stage of the 2021-22 edition of the competition. Following a goalless home draw, Barca lost 3-0 away, something they would want to avenge in midweek.

Darwin Nunez - now at Liverpool - scored either side of the break, while Rafa Silva also got on the scoresheet in the rousing win over the La Liga giants.

