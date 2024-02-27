"Told you I would jump if we scored" - Darwin Nunez reacts hilariously as video of him celebrating Liverpool's Carabao Cup win goes viral

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez recently reacted to a viral video where he could be seen celebrating Virgil van Dijk's late goal in the Carabao Cup final with his teammates.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool faced off against Chelsea in the final of the EFL Cup on February 25 (Sunday) at the Wembley Stadium. The match went into extra time after it finished goalless in regulation time.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk then scored a spectacular goal in the 118th minute, which guided the Merseyside outfit to their 10th League Cup title. Liverpool stars who weren't part of the game also celebrated the goal in the stands.

But Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez was one of those who ran down from the stands and onto the field of play to celebrate. He jumped over the barriers to celebrate with his teammates, with the club uploading a video of the same on their social media accounts.

Darwin Nunez also posted that video on his X account and captioned it:

"Told you I would jump if we scored. What a game!"

Nunez missed the match due to fitness issues, with Jurgen Klopp stating in the pre-match press conference that he wasn't 100 percent fit. Next up, the Reds will face Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on February 28 (Wednesday).

Liverpool-linked defender says he'd love to play in the Premier League for the club

Danish club Odense Boldklub's defender Tobias Slotsager has stated that he would love to play in the Premier League for Liverpool if he ever got the chance.

As per the Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport, the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Ajax are keeping an eye on the 18-year-old.

Commenting on the links, he recently told Danish outlet Tipsbladet:

"If I could choose freely, I've always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. I actually think most football players dream about that. I'm also a Liverpool fan, so it would obviously be a great fit if it became a possibility at some point. I'd like to go there and play."

The Danish defender has made 31 appearances for the senior team of Odense Boldklub, where he has also managed to score a goal. Boldklub are currently eighth in the Danish Superliga.