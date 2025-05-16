Tom Huddlestone makes stance clear when asked if Manchester United will sack Ruben Amorim if they don’t win Europa League final vs Spurs

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone believes that Manchester United will keep hold of Ruben Amorim even if they lose the Europa League final. The Red Devils face Spurs in the final at San Mames on Wednesday, May 21.
Both teams have been in disastrous form in the Premier League this season. While Manchester United are 16th in the league table after 36 games, the north London side are a point behind in 17th.
Huddlestone recently suggested that Spurs would sack Ange Postecoglou regardless of the outcome of the Europa League final. The Englishman was subsequently asked if the same applied to Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.
Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by TBR Football, Huddlestone stated that the Portuguese head coach is likely to stay.
“Possibly, but I think they’re more likely to keep him, even if they lose. When you listen to him he speaks really well, he’s honest and up front to a fault. The culture around the place is what he’s trying to improve and he feels that will filter onto the pitch. Yeah, I think the Man United situation is slightly different and I imagine he will be there at the start of next year,” said Huddlestone.
Manchester United next face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday, May 16, in the Premier League.
Will Manchester United offload Marcus Rashford this summer?
Marcus Rashford believes that Manchester United will sell him for £40m this summer, according to The BBC. The English forward left Old Trafford in January to move to Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.
The Birmingham-based club reportedly have a £40m buy option in the contract. However, the clause doesn't prevent other suitors from moving for the 27-year-old.
Rashford has done a decent job since moving to Villa Park, registering four goals and six assists from 17 games across competitions. He is now sidelined with a hamstring injury and isn't expected to play for Aston Villa again this season.
The Villans face the Red Devils in the final game of the Premier League season later this month, a match the Englishman is ineligible for. Rashford's future at Manchester United, however, may be sealed after dropping out of favour under Ruben Amorim.
The player was linked with a move to Barcelona in January, but the transfer failed to materialize. It is believed that the Englishman still dreams of moving to the Camp Nou.