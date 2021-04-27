Toni Kroos' previous remark on Kai Havertz revealed ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea's Champions League clash

German superstar Toni Kroos previously heaped praise on Chelsea sensation Kai Havertz ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

Both teams will lock horns at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in the first leg of their highly anticipated semi-final meeting tonight.

Chelsea saw off Porto in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win, while the La Liga champions cruised to a 3-1 aggregate win over Liverpool.

One key player who could play a pivotal role in deciding the result is German playmaker Kai Havertz.

After a sensational spell in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, Kai Havertz moved to Chelsea in an €80m move last summer.

The German international struggled to hit his stride with the Blues under former head coach Frank Lampard. However, playing a false-nine role under Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks, Kai Havertz has looked lethal in attack.

Shortly after his Chelsea move, Real Madrid midfield genius Toni Kroos heaped praise on the young German, claiming that the 21-year-old could be "hard to stop" when locked in.

Speaking via Sport Bild last September, Kroos said:

“If he continues like this, he’ll be hard to stop. But there are no guarantees and there are always stumbling blocks in a career. Kai is now facing the next step and a new situation. He also has to get used to it first."

Advertisement

Toni Kroos and his teammates will have to handle Kai Havertz when Real Madrid and Chelsea lock horns tonight.

With the former Bayer Leverkusen man rested in Chelsea's win against West Ham United last time out, he will push for a place in the starting XI.

Real Madrid and Chelsea hunt European success

Real Madrid and Chelsea will play the first leg of their semi-final at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Real Madrid and Chelsea's dream of clinching the UEFA Champions League title could take an immense blow when they square off tonight.

The Blues' only success in the competition came back in 2012, when they beat Bayern Munich on penalties. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the most successful side in the competition's history with 13 titles under their belt.

Advertisement

Real Madrid 🆚 Chelsea



The Champions League semi-finals are here 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aVoPC9smUA — Goal (@goal) April 27, 2021

Real Madrid and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in Europe, and considering the crop of players on both sides, we can expect a cracker at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

However, Chelsea come into this tie on a good run of results against Real Madrid. They are unbeaten against Real in their three meetings in UEFA completions, claiming one win and two draws.