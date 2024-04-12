"Tomorrow could be his big day" - Xavi suggests 19-year-old La Masia star could make debut for Barcelona against Cadiz

Barcelona manager Xavi has suggested that center-back Mikayil Faye could be in line to make his debut against Cadiz in the La Liga away clash on April 13.

Faye, a Senegal international, is highly regarded as a young talent and has caught the attention with his performances for Barca's youth sides. However, he is yet to make an appearance for the senior team. Xavi has now hinted that Faye's turn could be on the horizon, saying (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Mika Faye is ready, tomorrow could be his big day to debut."

Xavi added:

"I see him ready to be a part of our first squad, he's an interesting talent and it could be his moment, yes."

Faye joined La Blaugrana last summer from NK Kustosija. The defender, however, hasn't played for the first team yet. Reports percolated that Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Faye with the player also seeking first-team football.

Barcelona have already had Pau Cubarsi successfully transform into a first-team player. Given Faye's highly-touted talent, yet another top defender could soon showcase his skills for La Blaugrana.

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic speaks about Pau Cubarsi's development

Pau Cubarsi has earned plaudits for his performance during the 3-2 UEFA Champions League first-leg away win against Paris Saint-Germain on April 10.

The 17-year-old marshaled the defense efficiently and also did a great job at containing Kylian Mbappe's threat. Ex-Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, though, isn't surprised by Cubarsi's showing. The Croat said (via Barca Universal):

"I'm not surprised that he [Cubarsi] is part of the national team. In football there are no ages, you're ready or not."

Rakitic, though, said that youngsters shouldn't be put under the pressure of starring in every match. He emphasized that it's crucial for them to enjoy the process and grow.

Barca continue to produce top talents from the famed La Masia academy. Apart from Cubarsi, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Fermin Lopez are notable names to make a mark in the first team in recent times.

