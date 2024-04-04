Barcelona star open to offers amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona youngster Mikael Faye is open to listening to offers amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Faye is currently a part of the Barca Athletic squad under Rafa Marquez. He recently made his debut for Senegal's national team and shone with a stunning goal. La Blaugrana are also well aware of Faye's potential.

The exciting young talent reportedly dreams of making a breakthrough in the first team. However, given Barcelona's defensive options, it could be hard for him to do so. Hence, the 19-year-old is reportedly open to listen to offers.

Barca already rejected two offers, from Girona and RC Lens, in January. However, European giants like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus are also interested in the Senegalese youngster.

Faye is looking to pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere if not at Barcelona. The Catalan club are also considering possibilities of a potential departure as they might allow a loan move or a permanent transfer with a buy-back clause.

Erik ten Hag says Mason Mount wanted to join Manchester United despite Chelsea's reluctance to sell

Mason Mount completed a stunning summer move from Chelsea to Manchester United for a reported £55 million last summer. Mount was a hot commodity in English football with Arsenal and Liverpool also interested.

Ten Hag has now claimed that the Blues wanted to extend Mount's contract. The player, though, was keen on a move to Old Trafford, as per the Dutch manager. He said (via GOAL):

"I don't think Chelsea wanted to sell him, they wanted to keep him and offered him a new contract may times. But he wanted to make this step."

Ten Hag added:

"He's a fantastic football player. It's important first that he's getting and keeping fit."

Mount has had an injury-plagued first season at the club. The attacking midfielder scored his first goal for the Red Devils during the 1-1 draw against Brentford on March 30. Mount is now set to take on his former club on Thursday, April 4, in a Premier League away clash.

