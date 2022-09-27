"Tomorrow we count on your tireless support" - Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message ahead of crucial UEFA Nations League clash against Spain 

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo posted an inspirational message ahead of their all-important UEFA Nations League clash against Spain on Tuesday.

The Selecao are currently leading Group 2 of League A by two points and a draw would be enough for them to book a place in the knockout rounds.

La Roja, however, face a must-win clash in Braga to progress as a shock defeat against Switzerland last week handed Portugal the initiative.

Ronaldo, who famously scored a hat-trick against Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has called on their fans to show their support during the game.

He took to Instagram to post a message, saying:

"As always, tomorrow we count on your tireless support! Let's go Portugal!"

Portugal and Spain squared off in their opening game of the Nations League season in June, playing out a 1-1 draw in Seville.

However, things have turned out quite differently since then, and while Portugal come into the match on the back of a 4-0 drubbing of the Czech Republic, Spain were beaten 2-1 by the Swiss.

Interestingly, each of the last five clashes between the Iberian neighbors have ended in a draw, including the pulsating 3-3 stalemate in the last World Cup.

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_EN



Cristiano Ronaldo completed an iconic World Cup hat-trick with a truly stunning free-kick against Spain



📽️

𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲Cristiano Ronaldo completed an iconic World Cup hat-trick with a truly stunning free-kick against Spain📽️ @FIFAWorldCup 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 ⚽️🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo completed an iconic World Cup hat-trick with a truly stunning free-kick against Spain 🔥 📽️ @FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/dNrQMffXCI

The last time this fixture produced a winner was back in November 2010 when Cristiano Ronaldo and co. prevailed 4-0 over Spain in a friendly.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, hasn't been able to produce his best form in the Nations League this time, netting only twice in five games - both coming against Switzerland in June in a 4-0 thumping.

Cristiano Ronaldo gearing up for possibly his last FIFA World Cup

At 37, the upcoming World Cup could realistically be Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance to make a mark in football's biggest event. While bowing out with the ultimate title is definitely on his agenda, the Manchester United star's form hasn't been the best lately.

In six appearances with Portugal this calendar year, he's netted just twice. On the club front, Ronaldo has netted just once for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season - a penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Age is certainly catching up with the star, who also missed much of the pre-season, the ramifications of which are now being seen in his laborious displays.

Given his knack for scoring goals, Cristiano Ronaldo can never be written off, but his struggles in front of goal have become a cause of concern for his club and country.

