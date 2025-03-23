“Tomorrow we are not just 11 on the field” - Cristiano Ronaldo issues rallying call ahead of second leg vs Denmark

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a rallying call to the entire nation ahead of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal against Denmark on March 23. The Selecao lost the first leg at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Thursday, March 20, and aim to overturn the deficit and reach the last four of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a disappointing showing in the first leg, failing to create a single chance or score throughout the game. He watched Manchester United man Rasmus Hojlund score the only goal of the game and mimic his iconic celebration, and this can only have fuelled his hunger.

In a post on X ahead of the second leg at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, the 40-year-old sent a message to the whole nation of Portugal. He promised that the team will draw strength from their home support and give their all to try and claim victory on home soil.

"Tomorrow we are not just 11 on the field, we are the strength of an entire country. We will fight with everything we have to move forward. Together!" Ronaldo wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo captained Portugal to win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 at the expense of the Netherlands, and will be aiming to lead his country to progress in the competition. He will likely lead the line in the stadium where he began his professional career, and will hope to add to his impressive goal tally for the Selecao.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares thoughts on Rasmus Hojlund celebration

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed what he thinks about Rasmus Hojlund mimicking his celebration in their UEFA Nations League meeting. The younger striker scored the only goal of the first leg as Denmark overcame the Selecao 1-0, celebrating as Ronaldo usually does.

The Al-Nassr man revealed that he found it perfectly normal in his pre-match press conference ahead of the second leg. The 40-year-old said he felt honored and hopes to be able to do the celebration himself in the game on Sunday.

"It's no problem for me. I know it wasn't out of disrespect. It is not only him who does my celebration around the world. I'm smart enough to understand that. For me it is an honor. I hope to do it in front of him tomorrow [on Sunday]. It will be good. I'm glad he likes my celebration."

Cristiano Ronaldo had a quiet game in Copenhagen, failing to hit any shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. The veteran forward will hope for a different outcome this time around as he aims to win a third piece of silverware with his country.

