"Tomorrow is a new day to improve" - Sergio Ramos remains upbeat despite sending off in PSG's 1-1 draw against Lorient

PSG star Sergio Ramos seems to have bounced back from the disappointing dismissal against Lorient and is already looking forward to a better tomorrow. The summer signing received marching orders in PSG’s 1-1 draw with Lorient on Wednesday night, taking his career red card tally to a whopping 27.

The Ligue 1 leaders made the trip to Lorient for their final game of 2021. The hosts were on a seven-game losing streak in the league and had very little hope against the strongest team in Ligue 1.

However, much to everyone’s surprise, PSG were on the back foot for almost the entirety of the match. The Parisians conceded the opener in the 40th minute and could not find a reply until the 91st minute. Had it not been for Mauro Icardi’s clinical header, PSG would have been on the receiving end of one of 2021’s biggest upsets.

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was introduced in Nuno Mendes’ place to help turn the tide in PSG’s favor. Ramos’ leadership and goalscoring skills are well-documented and the player was expected to give PSG the edge. Unfortunately, Ramos failed to do anything of note for PSG and ended up making the game even more difficult for them.

In the 81st minute, Ramos needlessly tackled Enzo Le Fee and was deservedly booked. Four minutes later, he intentionally blocked Terem Moffi’s run after being outplayed by the forward and picked up his second yellow and was dismissed.

Ramos is being trolled mercilessly on social media for his awful cameo, but the PSG center-back seems upbeat about the future. On Twitter, Ramos has vouched to keep looking forward and to improve with every passing day.

Sergio Ramos

Today is a new day to learn; tomorrow is a new day to improve.

Always onwards! 💪

"Today is a new day to learn; tomorrow is a new day to improve. Always onwards! 💪"

He posted:

“Today is a new day to learn; tomorrow is a new day to improve.

Always onwards! 💪”

Sergio Ramos has played three matches for PSG in all competitions so far. The Spain international is yet to put in a memorable shift for his new employers.

Lionel Messi PSG’s brightest spark in Lorient draw

While most of PSG’s players struggled to get going, Lionel Messi once again ran the show for the Ligue 1 leaders. The Argentine was regularly drifting into dangerous areas and created goalscoring chances at will.

SofaScore



Lionel Messi successfully completed 11 dribbles against Lorient tonight – no other player across the top 5 European leagues completed more in a single league match this season.



Still got it. 💨



Lionel Messi successfully completed 11 dribbles against Lorient tonight – no other player across the top 5 European leagues completed more in a single league match this season.

Messi also came mighty close to putting PSG ahead against Lorient, but his half-volley clattered against the post and came back to safety. So far, Messi has scored six goals for PSG in all competitions.

