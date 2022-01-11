“Tomorrow if you want, let’s go to Madrid” – Former Real Madrid scout recollects what Xavi’s father told him after Barcelona frustration

Former Real Madrid scout Manuel Angel Romero has spoken about the time Barcelona legend Xavi's father aired out his frustration with the club following the midfielder's ommission from the team.

According to Marca, the incident occurred on January 10th, 1999, as Barcelona were set to host Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou. Xavi, who was 18-years old at the time, had put in a few impressive performances in midfield up till that point, however, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal decided to bench him for the game.

This did not go down well with Xavi's father, Joaquim, who was angered by the Dutchman's decision to bench the midfielder. Romero recalled him saying:

"They do not know what player they have, which player Xavi is, it seems that they only look at Pep. Tomorrow if you want, let's go to Madrid."

Romero, who was a scout for Real Madrid, recalled taking Joaquim's words very seriously. He was with Paco Jimenez at the time, who was on the coaching staff of Vicente de Bosque's World Cup and Euro 2012 teams. He told Jimenez:

"I said to Paco, shit. Did you hear? Tell the club. He looked at me very seriously. 'What do you want, that we get in trouble? He answered me?"

Xavi went on to become Barcelona's most capped player, having played 767 times for the Catalan giants until his record was broken by Lionel Messi last season. The midfielder is also one of the most decorated footballers of all time, having won eight La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, two European Championships and one World Cup across his career. The Spaniard is now Blaugrana's current manager and is trying to bring the club back to its dominant best.

"Of course he would have signed Xavi" - Romero on Real Madrid signing Xavi from Barcelona

Xavi is noe the manager of Barcelona

Romero was also asked whether Guus Hiddink, who was the manager of Real Madrid at the time, would have signed Xavi if he had the chance. He told Marca:

"Of course he would have signed Xavi. I was at Mercantil de Sabadell and I wanted to sign him when he was very young. His father was Terrassa coordinator. We were in the same category. Xavi was smaller, but he already played with Alevín A. He was terrific! He was going to know a ... a lot."

"I wanted to sign him. I spoke with his father, who had a metal carpentry and we talked about how to get the boy to go and return from Terrassa to Sabadell. But then Mr. Oriol Tort arrived and, logically, he went to Barça. It was what he dreamed of and wanted "

