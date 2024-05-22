“Tomorrow we’ll talk about another topic” - Toni Kroos drops hint on plans to convince Real Madrid star to become his successor

Retiring Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has shared a sneak peek into his plans of convincing Fede Valverde to be his successor at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kroos is retiring after next month's European Championship in Germany.

The 34-year-old Kroos is one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has created a niche for himself during his decade-long stay at the Bernabeu, contributing 28 goals and 98 assists in 463 games across competitions.

Following his announcement of retirement on Tuesday (May 21), Kroos is set to play two more games for Los Blancos: Real Betis at home on Saturday (May 25) and Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at the Wembley on June 1.

Meanwhile, after dominating the discourse since his retirement announcement, Kroos replied to Valverde:

"My sweet Faith. You know how important you are to me. Cause I love you as a player and person. You have absolutely everything to captain this team in the future. I will always be right by your side! And tomorrow we talk about another topic."

Valverde, 25, has been at Los Blancos since the summer of 2018, bagging 21 goals and 23 assists in 256 games across competitions.

How has Toni Kroos fared with Real Madrid this season?

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has played a key role in his side's superb campaign this season. Carlo Ancelotti's side have won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles and are eyeing the Champions League next.

In 46 games across competitions, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner has contributed a goal and nine assists, starting 33 times. Most of those goal contributions - one goal and eight assists in 32 games - have come in Los Blancos' triumphant La Liga-winning campaign.

His other assist came in the 2-2 UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg draw at his former club Bayern Munich, whom Madrid beat 4-3 on aggregate to reach a record-extending 18th final in the competition.

Kroos will look for the perfect end to his Los Blancos career by helping them to their 15th Champions League title and second La Liga-Champions League double in three years.