“Tomorrow, we’re going to score from here” - Argentina star reveals incredible Lionel Messi prediction during 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina fullback Nahuel Molina has revealed the freakishly accurate prediction Lionel Messi made ahead of La Albiceleste’s clash against the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina picked up a hard-fought win over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The scoreline stood at 2-2 at the end of extra time before the South Americans secured a 4-3 win on penalties.

La Albiceleste opened the scoring through Molina in the 35th minute, courtesy of an inhuman Lionel Messi pass. Running horizontally across midfield, Messi went past Dutch defender Nathan Ake before playing a sublime through ball to Molina on the right side of the box. The right-wingback applied a sumptuous finish to give Argentina the lead.

Looking back on his first and only goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Molina revealed how Messi predicted that Argentina would score through Molina’s side against the Netherlands. Molina said (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

“We were at the tactics session before the match vs Netherlands and Scaloni was telling us over and over again: ‘We have to mark the difference from Nahuel’s flank.’ We were playing the combination in the practice and Leo was making passes like never.

“Later in one moment we collided at the end of the pitch and Leo told me: ‘Tomorrow we are going to score the goal from here’ and he left.”

Molina concluded by saying:

“On the matchday they, him and Scaloni kept telling me that, ‘we are going to score from Nahuel’s side, we are going to score from here’ and I was saying “sh*t, its today.”

Lionel Messi emerged as the tournament’s best player as Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old, who won the Golden Ball, scored seven times and claimed three assists in seven games in Qatar.

Argentina icon Lionel Messi looked in top shape in PSG’s win over Lens

Having suffered consecutive Ligue 1 defeats at home, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) returned to winning ways at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (15 April). They bagged a 3-1 victory over third-placed Lens to open up an eight-point lead over Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha, and Lionel Messi scored in the first half, while Przemyslaw Frankowski scored a consolation penalty for Lens in the second 45.

Having been jeered in the previous two home games, Messi produced an impressive performance on Saturday. In the 40th minute, the Argentina skipper received the ball 25 yards from Lens' goal. He cut inside, played a little one-two with Mbappe, and applied a confident finish to put PSG 3-0 up.

The goal aside, Lionel Messi created three chances, completed two dribbles, played nine passes into the final third, and delivered three accurate long balls.

