Toni Kroos’ inspiring message after 2023 Champions League exit to Manchester City resurfaces after Real Madrid win 2024 final

After Real Madrid lifted the Champions League with a fantastic win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, an old message from Toni Kroos has resurfaced. The message was a post from the German midfielder following their exit in the competition last season.

The simple, yet inspiring message from the Los Blancos legend served as a rallying cry for the team after their loss to Manchester City . In a tweet, Kroos simply told his followers:

“Real Madrid will fight back," Kroos wrote.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Los Blancos took the message from their veteran midfielder to heart and after duly strengthening their squad in the summer, and fielding one of the best teams of all time. Madrid not only fought back in this season, but dominated every opponent in their way.

Los Blancos claimed La Liga at a canter, losing only one game and claiming a 15th champions league crown this season. Playing some of the best football and with a swagger and inevitablity that soothed fans and terrified opponents, the Spanish side fought back indeed.

Toni Kroos is however set to retire at the end of this season, the German will however ride of into the sunset in style. Kroos was the man of the match as his beloved Los Blancos side saw out Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley.

Toni Kroos drops Player of the match performance in final Champions League triumph for Real Madrid

German midfielder Toni Kroos gave a performance worthy of a true protagonist in his final appearance for Real Madrid as they beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. The Los Blancos legend was the best player on the pitch and his fantastic performance was enough to help his team become 15 time winners of the competition.

Kroos has announced that he will retire after Euro 2024 in his native Germany this summer and so this match will be his last for Madrid. As a result, the 34 year old played a complete and fabulous game to make sure he is forever in the hearts of the Los Blancos faithful.

The 6 time champions league winner played 86 minutes and provided the assist for the opening goal in the game. His passing was a joy to behold, with the German Legend having a passing accuracy of 97 percent, with 91 out of his 94 passes finding their mark.

Kroos will surely go down as one of the greatest players to ever play for the illustrious Real Madrid. He leaves the club with six champions league medals under his belt alongside a fabulous collection of trophies.