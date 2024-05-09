Toni Kroos joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and 4 other legends in elite UEFA Champions League club after Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has joined a prestigious group of players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have a minimum of 150 Champions League appearances. The superstar midfielder participated in both legs of Los Blancos' win over his former club Bayern Munich in the semi-final of the competition.

In the first leg at the Allianz Arena on April 30, the German international helped Real Madrid to the win, thanks to a perfectly threaded pass that sliced the defense for Vinicius Junior to score.

Following a 2-2 draw in the first leg, he was also vital in the second leg on May 8, as Los Blancos scored two late goals to secure a 2-1 comeback and their seat in the final.

His presence on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu added him to a list of elite players, all of whom have played a minimum of 150 games in the UEFA Champions League. He also looks set to add to that tally when Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

Expand Tweet

Kroos is only the seventh player to reach these heights. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sits in first place with 183 games, followed closely by goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas with 177 games.

Lionel Messi comes in third with 163 games, followed by Karim Benzima's 152 games. The Frenchman sits right ahead of Xavi Hernandez (151) and Thomas Muller (150).

Former goalkeeper discusses Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparison

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Thomas Kuszak believes Cristiano Ronaldo has been disrespected when compared to Lionel Messi. The Portuguese legend and Argentine maestro dominated world football for over a decade and are widely believed to be two of the greatest players of all time.

Kuszak however believes the Portuguese star does not need to prove his abilities to anyone. In quotes to OLBG (via Daily Post), he said:

“I do think that Cristiano Ronaldo has been disrespected, there is all this talk regarding who is better between him and Lionel Messi. I had the chance to train with him and play with him for a couple of years, he has proved everything in football wherever he has been.”

The pair are now in the twilight of their illustrious careers and have departed European football after their long reigns.

Cristiano Ronaldo now plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League where he has already bagged over 50 goals. Lionel Messi currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, where he has an impressive haul of 12 goals and 11 assists this year.