Toni Kroos retires: Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr and others pay tribute to Real Madrid legend

Former and current Real Madrid teammates paid tribute to Toni Kroos after the German midfielder announced that he will hang up his boot following Euro 2024. The tournament will be played in his home country this summer.

The 34-year-old joined Los Blancos from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014 and has won 21 titles during his tenure at Santiago Bernabéu. They include four La Ligas, one Copa del Rey, four Supercopa de España, four UEFA Champions League, three UEFA Super Cup, and five FIFA Club World Cups.

Sergio Ramos shared a clip of him and Kroos during a kickoff in the UEFA Nations League on social media. The Spaniard who left Real Madrid after 16 years in 2021 and currently plays for Sevilla, wrote:

"Of course, my dear Antonio! @ToniKroos #FootballWillMissYou #Legend"

Los Blancos right-back Dani Carvajal shared an emotional message where he thanked the German star for his contributions and wrote:

"I will always remember with pride that I was lucky enough to play alongside Toni Kroos, and one day I will tell my children everything we achieved together on the field. Thank you for everything you have contributed to the team and for being a constant inspiration to all of us. But this doesn't end here, we have one last mission together to have the best farewell possible...A Por La 15."

Lucas Vazquez, who joined the Real Madrid A team in 2015, wrote that he was devasted by the news of Kroos' retirement:

"You have devastated me. One of the greatest privileges I have had in my career was playing with you. How much time we spent and how much we achieved. You are Real Madrid legend. My friend, I wish you all the best. What an honor. I’m going to miss you so much. 🐐”

Following Toni Kroos' announcement, Los Blancos' forward Vinicius Junior wrote:

"💔😢 ANTÔNIO 🤍"

Former Welsh and Los Blancos forward Gareth Bale recalled his time with Kroos at the club and wrote:

"Congratulations @ToniKroos on an amazing career. A pleasure to play alongside you @realmadrid"

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco, who served the club from 2013 to 2022 and currently plays for Real Betis Balompié, wrote:

"What a shame, but you have completed the game."

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez referred to Kroos as one of the greatest in the club's history, stating:

"Toni Kroos is one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid and that this club is and always will be his home."

Toni Kroos is set to end his playing career on a high. The 34-year-old icon has helped Los Blancos win the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana in his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also has a chance to win the UEFA Champions League to round up his club career. Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos revealed how his wife and kids reacted to his retirement

A post by @theMadridZone on X revealed Toni Kroos' reply upon being asked how his family reacted to his announcement. The German midfielder said:

"My family? Jess (wife) is very supportive. Leon (son) did not like the decision. Ami (daughter) despite being a big Madridista is very happy (laughs). She wants us to ride horses together, I always said it's dangerous but now I need to come up with a new excuse."

Toni Kroos joined the La Liga giants after playing for Bayern Munich from 2007 to 2014. During his tenure with the Bavarians, he was also on load to Bayer Leverkusen for the 2009–2010 season. In his 10 seasons in Madrid, Kroos made 463 appearances, scored 28 goals, and provided 98 assists.