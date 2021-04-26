Toni Kroos set to return for Real Madrid's Champions League semifinal against Chelsea 

Toni Kroos is arguably the most important midfielder for Real Madrid and it looks like the German is set to feature against Chelsea in their Champions League semifinal this week. Toni Kroos has missed Real Madrid's last three games in La Liga due to a muscle injury.

The last time Toni Kroos featured in a Real Madrid shirt was in Los Blancos' Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

Toni Kroos is expected to start against Chelsea. [@marca] 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/3Z8zolRUmL — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 25, 2021

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos to start against Chelsea on Tuesday

According to Spanish publication MARCA, there is a good chance that Toni Kroos will play for Real Madrid when they face Chelsea at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano for the first leg of the semifinal on Tuesday.

The German was seen training with the first-team squad prior to Real Madrid's Champions League clash. The 31-year-old was a major miss for Madrid's La Liga campaign, which saw Zidane's side draw two out of three games without the German. Kroos will form a deadly partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro in Real Madrid's midfield.

Kroos' last appearance for Real Madrid was against Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea will have their work cut out if Toni Kroos starts in Los Blancos' midfield. The German, despite his age, is still a key player for Zinedine Zidane. Toni Kroos is an expert at dictating the game from midfield. His vision and range of passing can unlock the Chelsea defense, regardless of how resilient Tuchel has made it.

Assuming there are no more setbacks until Tuesday, it is safe to assume that Toni Kroos will start against Chelsea.

Toni Kroos has never dropped below a 92.2% average pass accuracy during a season since joining Real Madrid.



Deep how crazy that is... pic.twitter.com/IhQ2irXdQ6 — TC. (@totalcristiano) April 21, 2021

Other Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy is doubtful for the first leg match against Chelsea after being absent from Sunday's training session. Spanish international Nacho will deputize at left-back in the absence of the Frenchman.

Sergio Ramos is still not in contention for the first leg tie. The Real Madrid captain might return just in time for the second leg, which will be played on the 5th of May 2021 at Stamford Bridge.