“Toni would say the same” – Chelsea star claims he can beat Rudiger in arm wrestle

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has backed himself in any potential arm wrestle against team-mate Antonio Rudiger.

The Senegalese goalkeeper has had yet another hugely impressive season for the Blues. He shed light on how he believes he can beat the club's powerful German defender in an arm wrestle.

When asked who would win a potential arm wrestle challenge between the pair, Mendy told the 5th Stand app (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“That’s an easy one and Toni would say the same... it’s me!”

The duo have certainly risen to the challenge of finding success with one another. They have won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and most recently the Club World Cup during their time together.

As a defensive unit, the pair have managed to defend the Blues' goal on numerous occasions. Since Mendy joined the club back in 2020 from Rennes, the Blues have kept 37 clean sheets in 71 appearances.

Any potential arm wrestling challenge between the two would be extremely impressive to watch. But what is more impressive to watch is both players' contributions this season.

Rudiger, 28, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Mendy's playful words show unity in the Chelsea side and are an indicator of just how much Chelsea players want their German defender to stay.

Who else at Chelsea would give Mendy a run for his money in an arm wrestle?

Lukaku is regarded as the Blues strongest man.

Mendy's confidence in beating Rudiger in an arm wrestle brings an interesting question. Which Stamford Bridge player would be the hardest to beat in the challenge?

Romelu Lukaku, 28, is an imposing player who is renowned for his strength and toughness. 'Big Rom' would be a stern test for Mendy.

Despite the Belgian's physical toughness, he has been a nuisance for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel this season. The lack of form and his poor decision to do an interview on his dislike of the German manager's system particularly turned heads.

Thiago Silva is another Blues man who could be quite the force in such a challenge. He has gone toe-to-toe with some of Europe's elite attacking talents on numerous occasions and has often come out on top.

Perhaps even Tuchel will have a go given his firmness as a coach, with Rudiger shedding light on the manager's strict nature of management.

He told the Sun back in March last year:

“If you don’t do what he tells you, you will find yourself on the outside. His message is just always to play our football. Like we are, to press high."

