"Too big of a challenge" - Real Madrid legend sends Barcelona transfer message to Lionel Messi amid frustrations at PSG

Former Real Madrid player Jose María Gutierrez Hernandez, popularly known as Guti, has called for Lionel Messi to not make a Barcelona return in the summer.

Messi's club future remains in the balance as he enters the final months of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Argentine has made the decision to leave PSG at the end of the current season.

The 35-year-old has been linked with several clubs, from Inter Miami in the MLS to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, along with many European giants, including his former club Barcelona.

Former Spanish midfielder Guti, who helped Real Madrid win 15 trophies, including three Champions League and five La Liga titles, has stated that Messi should resist a return to Barcelona as the club is currently not on the right path.

Speaking to a Spanish media house, he said (via Barca Universal):

"If I were Messi, I wouldn't go back to Barcelona. He already achieved everything there. It's too big of a challenge at this moment. Now, with or without him, Barça won't win the Champions League."

Messi has registered 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances (3,277 minutes) across competitions for PSG this season. All in all, he has made 71 appearances for the Parisians, scoring 31 times and picking up 34 assists.

Xavi has worked out tactical plan involving Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele: Reports

While Lionel Messi's future remains undecided, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has reportedly worked out a tactical plan on how to fit the superstar into the team if he returns to the Catalan giants.

Spanish outlet Sport (via barcacentre) has reported that Xavi wants to move to a diamond formation next season and use Messi behind forwards Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski. The midfield will be made up of youngsters Gavi and Pedri, with Frenkie de Jong in the pivot.

Messi has previously made 778 appearances for Barcelona across 13 seasons, scoring 672 goals and making 303 assists. With the La Liga giants, the Argentine veteran won a club-record 34 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and three UEFA Champions Leagues.

