"Too casual" - Roy Keane slams two Manchester United players for their role in City's goal during derby defeat

Roy Keane has called out Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Elanga for being 'too casual' during their encounter against Manchester City on Sunday night. The Red Devils legend was left unimpressed with the two players and was frustrated with how they gave up during the game.

Manchester City registered a comfortable 4-1 win on Sunday at the Etihad against Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's side took the lead before Jadon Sancho equalized early in the first half. The scoreline was again in City's favor just six minutes later via Kevin de Bruyne, and the home side dominated until the final whistle.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We are fully aware we need to win games."



Ralf Rangnick has not given up the hope of finishing in the top 4 after today's result

While speaking on the post-match analysis show on Sky Sports, Keane said he was furious with Wan-Bissaka and Elanga for their mistake in the first half.

"It's sloppy, too casual at the back. Wan-Bissaka not going to win the header, Elanga too casual. It's frustrating because United have done some decent stuff. But the concentration and intensity for the two goals has not been good enough. The two goals they've given away - nowhere near good enough."

Jamie Carragher had other views and believed Victor Lindelof's mistake led to the goal.

"It's Victor Lindelof, you can see him there he's one of the centre-backs, he goes to try and win the ball, he comes out. He's the right-sided centre-back and he doesn't win it. Then watch his reaction - De Bruyne runs past him. He's walking. You can throw Fred into the equation. If he'd have jogged back in or sprinted back in, he'd have stopped that. That just sums up Manchester United's defending."

Roy Keane names four players who should not play for Manchester United

After the derby loss, Keane was not in a good mood and claimed four players should never play for Manchester United again.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Roy 🗣 "It's only Spurs..."



Gary 🗣 "They've got Conte as manager though!" 🤣



Roy Keane can't help himself when Gary 🗣 "Got to beat Tottenham next Saturday, Manchester United."Roy 🗣 "It's only Spurs..."Gary 🗣 "They've got Conte as manager though!" 🤣Roy Keane can't help himself when @GNev2 says Manchester United have a tough fixture against Tottenham Gary 🗣 "Got to beat Tottenham next Saturday, Manchester United." Roy 🗣 "It's only Spurs..."Gary 🗣 "They've got Conte as manager though!" 🤣Roy Keane can't help himself when @GNev2 says Manchester United have a tough fixture against Tottenham https://t.co/Oat4HIOo5e

He named Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford and said:

"I could write down five or six players who I think should never play for Man United again. Just shameful, shameful. Subs coming on and you hope they're going to have an impact but they're not prepared to run around. A couple of lads in midfield, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Maguire, Rashford came on, I could go on. The old saying of men vs boys. They gave up and shame on them."

The Red Devils next face Tottenham at Old Trafford before hosting Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

