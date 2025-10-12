"Too early to call it quits" - Fans ask Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate to reverse retirement decision after showing in Atlanta win

Fans urged Lionel Messi's teammate Jordi Alba to reverse his decision to retire following Inter Miami's 4-0 win against Atlanta United on Saturday, October 11. The former Spain international scored one goal and created another to help Javier Mascherano's side secure an emphatic victory against Atlanta United.

Alba has recently announced his decision to hang up his boots at the end of the current MLS season. However, Inter Miami fans were thoroughly impressed with the 36-year-old's showing against Atlanta United.

Fans reacted on social media praising Alba for his performance and urged him to reverse his decision to retire. One fan insisted that the Spaniard can still play two more seasons in the MLS. He wrote on X:

"Too too early to call it quit, Jordi Alba. You can still go two more seasons in the MLS."

Another fan posted:

"Why is Alba retiring"

Another fan wrote on X:

"Jordi Alba, you can play 1-2 more years, but why have you announced your retirement from professional football? It's too hurt me as a fan. 💔🥹🏆♾💪⚽"

Another fan heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for their exceptional chemistry on the pitch. He wrote:

"Messi and Alba 😍. Jordi pls revoke the retirement 😭"

Another fan posted:

"couldve put that new regullion dude on fullback duties and used Alba as a strict progressor and winger upfront. he had miles left on his tank for tAhis league man"

Jordi Alba has been excellent for Inter Miami since joining the Herons in July 2023 from Barcelona. The left-back has shared a strong relationship with Lionel Messi both on and off pitch over the years. Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi have played 414 games as teammates for Barcelona and Inter Miami and have 50 joint goal participations.

Jordi Alba opens up on his relationship with Lionel Messi following his decision to hang up his boots

Jordi Alba has lavished praise on Lionel Messi while highlighting his relationship with the Argentine superstar. The two players have been teammates for a long time at Barcelona and Inter Miami.

Alba has announced his somewhat surprising decision to retire at the end of the current MLS season. While he is 36 years of age, he is still performing at a high level and has been a key player for the Herons.

While speaking about his strong relationship with Lionel Messi, Alba said at a press conference, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“The first assist I gave him was at Osasuna when we won, and from then on, I think we understood each other very well, and the timing we had or still have continues to work. Well, I’m very happy to have played with the best in history, to understand each other so well."

He added:

"I’ve given him many assists, but he’s given me practically all the goals I’ve scored, so it’s an honour to be there, to have played for so many years and to have enjoyed it."

Jordi Alba is widely regarded as one of the finest left-backs in the modern era and achieved plenty of success at Barcelona. He won 17 trophies with the Blaugrana and also won two trophies with Spain.

