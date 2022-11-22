"Too finished" "A one-season wonder" - Chelsea star gets destroyed on Twitter for his 'dreadful' display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Fans have torn into Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after a disastrous display for Senegal in their defeat to the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup today (November 21)

After a largely tedious affair, Frenkie de Jong chipped a hopeful ball into the area, which Mendy appeared favorite for. However, he appeared far too casual and was embarrassingly beaten to the ball by forward Cody Gakpo to put the Dutch ahead in the 84th minute.

Breakthrough. Cody Gakpo has scored or assisted 33 goals in all competitions this season, the most productive player in Europe.Breakthrough. Cody Gakpo has scored or assisted 33 goals in all competitions this season, the most productive player in Europe.Breakthrough. 💥 https://t.co/fJ8rqqakhz

With the AFCON champions desperately searching for an equalizer, Memphis Depay led a Dutch counterattack in injury time. He fired a tame shot on goal.

However, Mendy could only parry the ball away straight into the path of former Everton flop Davy Klaasen. The midfielder tapped home to secure the win for Louis van Gaal's side in their FIFA World Cup opener.

Senegal now turn their attention to their next game, but they look incredibly toothless without their talisman Sadio Mane. The Bayern Munich forward is out of the tournament with a knee injury and their senior players failed to step up against Oranje.

Mendy has been horribly out of form this season, which has even led to him being dropped for Chelsea. His performance against the Dutch will concern Senegal supporters.

After the clash, they took to Twitter to mock Mendy and question why his performances have dramatically dropped in recent times:

Pys @CFCPys Mendy clearly isn’t good enough to be our N1 right now but I just know if we sell him he will turn incredible again. Mendy clearly isn’t good enough to be our N1 right now but I just know if we sell him he will turn incredible again.

Conn @ConnCFC What happened to Mendy man. At one point he was being called the best GK in world football. Its sad to see how quick his decline was What happened to Mendy man. At one point he was being called the best GK in world football. Its sad to see how quick his decline was

L @Iewdawg i genuinely think mendy had the craziest purple patch in history because this guy is not a goalkeeper im sorry i genuinely think mendy had the craziest purple patch in history because this guy is not a goalkeeper im sorry

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Mendy dreadful for both goals Mendy dreadful for both goals

Trey @UTDTrey This Mendy guy is too finished man This Mendy guy is too finished man 😭

Chris Sutton praises Netherlands for solid start in 2022 FIFA World Cup after win over Senegal

Louis van Gaal's men were not particularly convincing in their FIFA World Cup opener. However, got the job done against the most difficult team on paper in their group.

While on punditry duty for the BBC, Sutton praised the Oranje but questioned why Mendy decided to come for the crucial opening goal. The former Blackburn and Celtic forward stated:

"It was about getting the job done, three points, winning the game. It was a tricky first game for Netherlands on paper, facing the African champions. Moment of brilliance from Frenkie de Jong with the pass, Cody Gakpo with the perfectly timed run."

He added:

"I think Edouard Mendy shouldn't have come, he may not have saved it anyway but it made it easier for Gakpo. Then in added on time, they get another. Again, I think Mendy should have done better, Davy Klassen with a comfortable finish on his left foot. Three points, the Dutch have started this World Cup in fine form."

Netherlands' next FIFA World Cup game is against Ecuador on November 25.

90min @90min_Football Edouard Mendy will not want to watch that game back. Edouard Mendy will not want to watch that game back. 😬 https://t.co/FuHsiVSSc9

