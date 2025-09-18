"Too good for the sport", "Might actually be the missing key" - Fans hail Barcelona star for showing in 2-1 win against Newcastle

Barcelona fans on X (formerly Twitter) have heaped praise on goalkeeper Joan Garcia after the 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, September 18. Many believe that he was the key reason for their win at St James Park.

Ad

Hansi Flick's side started their UEFA Champions League campaign against Newcastle United and could have fallen behind in the first half. The Spaniard made two key saves before pulling off three more in the second half to help them keep their lead in the match.

Anthony Gordon managed to squeeze one past the Barcelona goalkeeper in the final minutes of the game, but the brace from Marcus Rashford helped them seal the win. Fans were quick to heap praise on the Spaniard and posted:

Ad

Trending

𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙄𝙎 ⌲ @DenisTheLegend_ Joan Garcia might actually be the missing key to that Barca team.

Ad

arturo :) mourning better times @arturolives joan garcia i will buy a hundred statues in your honor

Ad

H I MFcb @HIMcompz Joan garcia is too good for the sport

Ad

𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐲 @CrazyClownytr joan garcia u have changed my life

Ad

Hansi Flick also heaped praise on Garcia, saying he was thankful for the goalkeeper making key saves in the game. He said after the game:

"Joan García has played a fantastic match. Having this player is incredible, he is fast and gives his all. I'm very happy with him, and he has saved us in very difficult situations."

The Catalan side signed Garcia from derby rivals Espanyol after activating his €25 million contract. The Spaniard has signed a contract until 2031, after snubbing interest from Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Ad

Marcus Rashford delighted to score brace for Barcelona against Newcastle United

Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford spoke to TNT Sports after scoring a brace in the win over Newcastle United, and said that he was delighted to play a key role. He said that Hansi Flick's training is making him a better player, and it has helped him get on the scoresheet. He said (via Metro):

Ad

"It’s going good. Obviously learning a lot, it’s a new way of football. I’m enjoying it all and I think it’s making me a better player. That’s what I’m here to do, help the team win but also try and improve and be the best I can. Honestly it’s an amazing experience, I’ve always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. Most people my age have watched them play from when we were younger, so it’s amazing football, amazing players and we just want to win as much as possible."

Barcelona signed Rashford on loan for the season from Manchester United after the Englishman was told he has no place in Ruben Amorim's squad. The Catalan side have a £40 million option to sign him permanently next summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More