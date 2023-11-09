"Too lazy to put pressure on your rival" - Karim Benzema's furious dressing room row with Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly leaked online 

Karim Benzema's fiery confrontation with former Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has grabbed the headlines as a leaked dressing room row sheds light on the reasons behind the Portuguese's sacking.

The altercation reportedly occurred after Al-Ittihad's 2-0 AFC Champions League defeat against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya on Monday, November 6. It ultimately spelled the end of Nuno's tenure with the Saudi Pro League team, with Fabrizio Romano updating the same on Wednesday, November 8.

Nuno had led Al-Ittihad to the Saudi Pro League title in the previous season. He had high hopes for the team after massive signings, including Benzema and N'Golo Kante. However, Al-Ittihad's performance failed to meet expectations, with five winless games in the league.

A continental loss became the tipping point for Nuno's departure after Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq handed Al-Ittihad a 2-0 defeat in a match marred by tensions.

Saudi outlet Al Riyadiah, as reported by The Mail, unveiled the heated exchange between Nuno and Benzema. The manager allegedly criticized the French striker and said via The Mirror:

'' You are (Benzema) too lazy to put pressure on your rival."

The former Real Madrid striker rebutted that the manager should not single him out and instead should address the whole team.

As per the report, Karim Benzema added:

"Don't just talk to me, talk to the whole group".

The dispute didn't stop there. Nuno reportedly pointed to Karim Benzema's stature at Al-Ittihad and emphasized his role as the team's leader and example for other players.

''You are the leader of the team, the example for the players and the most important athlete. You must take the initiative and be an example for all the players," Nuno added.

Nuno's sacking, confirmed by the club in a statement, was attributed to a comprehensive technical evaluation of his tenure. Several high-profile names, including Zinedine Zidane and Laurent Blanc, have been mentioned as potential replacements for Nuno.

Alfred Schreuder tipped as a potential coach for Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad after Nuno's departure - Reports

Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder is reportedly in the running to take the reins at Al Ittihad following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, as per Reuters.

Schreuder recently parted ways with Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates after a brief six-month stint, sparking speculation of a move to Saudi Arabia. Al Ain's decision came as they struggled to make an impact in the UAE Pro League; they are currently in third place.

Al-Ittihad are facing a similar struggle in the Saudi Pro League, and with an interim manager at the helm, the arrival of Schreuder could be a potential turning point for the team.

However, it will be interesting to see if he would be the choice of Al Ittihad's superstar players like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.