"Too many players have given up" - Pundit takes shots at Manchester United after Bayern Munich loss

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce has taken shots at Manchester United players after their loss to Bayern Munich. He believes that many have already given up and are looking off pace.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pearce claimed that Manchester United players are already downing their tools and were lucky that Bayern Munich were not more clinical in the game. He said:

"United are under the cosh because too many of their players have jacked it in. Rashford half running back and Casemiro half running back. I'm not sure what Onana said when he has a rant at Maguire in the summer but now is the time to have a rant at the back line, not just the back line but the whole team. Too many players who have given up the ghost and that is alarming. United are so off the pace and they are lucky that Bayern have not been more clinical."

Pearce added:

"Too wide open, too regularly. Their goal to come back to 3-2 was a false dawn. They conceded four and that's what they deserved. As silly as it sounds, the score flatters United. What concerns me is that United almost stopped trying for about 15 minutes - even though they scored in that time."

Manchester United lost 4-3 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 20, after Casemiro scored twice in the final minutes of the game to make the scoreline respectable. They could have come away with a draw if it was not for Mathys Tel scoring in injury time between the two goals by the Red Devils midfielder.

Rio Ferdinand confident about Manchester United after Bayern Munich loss

Rio Ferdinand was delighted to see the spirit of Manchester United players at the end of the match. However, he also said that the Red Devils did not make it hard for their opponents to score goals but believed that they were making it hard for themselves to score.

The England legend went on to add that scoring three goals against the Bundesliga side was a big positive. He said on TNT Sports:

“I think at the end of the game, they showed a bit of spirit, but up until that point, they’re not making it hard enough for opposition to score goals. Goals are going in too easily, chances are being given up too easily and they’re making it hard for themselves."

Manchester United next face Burnley before taking on Crystal Palace twice.