"Too many rumors" - Pochettino on Chelsea's plans to sign a new striker in January transfer window

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that despite numerous rumors, the club are not desperate to sign any player this month.

Speaking to the media ahead of the FA Cup clash against Aston Villa, Pochettino stated that they are focused on winning trophies more than signing players. He added (via football.london) that they will communicate with the fans if they plan on signing any player.

"Too many rumors; player in, player out. At the moment, nothing to say. We work really hard about different things in different areas. We will communicate if something happens."

He added:

"No [we are not desperate to sign anyone]. Desperate to win the title, not to sign players. I'm happy with the squad. The last week is the most action and we need to be ready for anything that can happen in the squad."

Chelsea have been linked with a move for a striker this month. Football Transfers claim the Blues are willing to pay €21 million for Newcastle United's Callum Wilson and are also keeping tabs on Karim Benzema.

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's match against Aston Villa

Mauricio Pochettino has noted that Chelsea should have won their match against Aston Villa earlier this season. He believes that the red card to Malo Gusto changed the game for them as they lost 0-1 in September 2023. Pochettino said (via football.london):

"It's the type of game we should win. But we didn't win and all the confidence goes to Villa again when Gusto is sent off. I think it was an even game. They won because they were clinical in the action they had in the second-half. Full credit to them, what they are doing."

When quizzed about the opponent's form this season, Pochettino said:

"They haven't surprised me. I believe Unai Emery is one of the best coaches in the world. He is creating a very good organization at Aston Villa. They have very, very good players, amazing players. It's very clear, the project of Aston Villa and that's why they are performing and winning games."

Chelsea are 12 points behind Aston Villa in the Premier League table after 21 matches this season. The two sides clash in the FA Cup 4th round at Stamford Bridge on Friday, January 26.