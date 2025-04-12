“Too much importance to tactics” - Ilkay Gundogan gives honest opinion on reason behind Manchester City’s struggles 

Ilkay Gundogan has given a stark assessment of Manchester City’s disappointing season, providing a reason behind their continued struggle. Having ruled English football with four straight league titles, Pep Guardiola’s team are now sixth in the table with only seven games remaining.

Troubling performances have seen the reigning champions drop points in the title race and leave it entirely. Injuries and errors on the pitch have also compounded their problems. However, for Gundogan, the actual problem runs deeper than their tactics. He told ESPN (via GOAL):

"I feel like in a lot of games from our side maybe we gave sometimes a bit too much importance to tactics and didn't really pay attention much on behaviour; behaviours of ourselves."

He said the team had lost track of fundamental traits that they once had:

"Having that determination, that desire, aggressivity. Like simple things that are part of the game, but maybe sometimes you just think too much about positioning yourself or whatever. You might forget the other things that are kind of normal or that should be normal at least."

He added that Manchester City had shown improvement in their recent matches:

"Honestly, in the last few games I see a certain change, especially that uncomfortable, very uncomfortable game against Bournemouth in the FA Cup. The way they play -- aggressive, physically strong -- and the way we behave there away at their place, especially after also conceding the first one, I think it was just unbelievable."

Manchester City have a daunting run-in to the end of the season now, starting with Crystal Palace. They will invite the Eagles to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League clash today (April 12).

Manchester City aim for top-five return in clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester City will aim to revive their Champions League charge as they host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The points were shared as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park earlier this season, with City needing to come from behind on two occasions.

After two victories on the spin against Bournemouth in the FA Cup and Leicester City in the league, Pep Guardiola’s team endured a 0-0 draw in a lacklustre Manchester derby. The result of that game, which took place on April 6 at Old Trafford, left City in sixth place on the Premier League table.

With only the top five now qualifying for next season’s Champions League, City’s fate are in their own hands. They will need to clinch all three points if they are to continue the hunt for a spot in Europe's premier competition.

