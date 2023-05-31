“Too much information” “Terminate his contract” - Fans react hilariously as Manchester City star reveals ridiculous superstition involving underwear

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has grabbed fans' attention on social media after revealing a bizarre matchday superstition. The Brazilian custodian claimed that he wears the same underwear for every game.

Ederson has been a crucial player for the Cityzens this season, keeping 18 clean sheets in 47 matches. He played a crucial part in his team's Premier League triumph and will be hoping to help them secure the treble by winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League as well.

The Man City goalkeeper recently admitted:

"Man, I have the superstition of wearing the same underwear every game. Every game, I always wear the same underwear..."

Fans reacted hilariously on Twitter, with one writing:

"This is too much information."

Another fan claimed:

"That’s why we should terminate his contract."

Ederson joined Manchester City in 2017 and has since been a mainstay for the club between the sticks. He has made 288 appearances for the Sky Blues, keeping 138 clean sheets.

The former Benfica goalkeeper has won 12 trophies with City, including five Premier League titles and four Carabao Cups.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Ederson's frank admission:

"I'm a persistent person who knows to wait for my chance to come" - Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson about the Brazilian national team

While Ederson has been Manchester City's undisputed number one for a while now, he has found it hard to become a starter for the Brazil national team. Liverpool's Alisson Becker has been the Seleccao's first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Ederson is confident that his chance will come. He said that he has been in similar situations during his time at Portuguese clubs Rio Ave and Benfica. The goalkeeper said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I'm a persistent person who knows to wait for my chance to come. A similar scenario happened to me in Portugal, at Rio Ave, then at Benfica. Now it's happening with the Brazil national team, but that doesn't impact my work ethic or dedication."

Ederson added:

"Regardless of being a starter or not, I always practise as if I'll be in the starting XI and having the mindset that helped me to be ready when the opportunity came up at Rio Ave and Benfica. I have to be patient. It's down to the manager and the backroom staff to pick what team they think is best for each match."

Ederson has made 19 appearances for Brazil during his international career since making his debut in October 2017.

