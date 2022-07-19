"Too much on his shoulders" - Frank McAvennie explains why Manchester United star's performances are 'suffering'

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has said that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made the wrong decision to retain Harry Maguire as club captain.

Maguire, 29, came under fire on several occasions in the last campaign for his below-par performances, helping his team register just seven clean sheets in 36 appearances across competitions.

Despite his poor form, Ten Hag confirmed last week that Maguire will retain the captain's armband at United for the new season.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie observed that the added responsibility is weighing on Maguire's shoulders. When asked if the new Red Devils boss made the right call, the 62-year-old replied in the negative:

"No. I think he seems like a genuine guy, but I think they need to take that pressure off him. I really do. I think ... take the pressure off him, it's too much for him; it's too much on his shoulders."

He continued:

"He will say he loves being captain, but his performances are suffering because of it. I think he has got way too much going on at Manchester United to be captain of that great club. I would say no."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Ajax for centre-back Lisandro Martinez in a deal worth up to £57 million, as per Sky Sports. The 24-year-old, who is set to sign a five-year contract, is expected to provide competition to Maguire and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises new signing Christian Eriksen

Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Christian Eriksen, who recently joined Manchester United on a free transfer. The 30-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the club's official website, Ten Hag said:

"He is an experienced player. He has played in countries abroad, in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League. It's an absolute advantage that we have him in."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Christian Eriksen is one of only two players, along with David Beckham for Manchester United, to have recorded 10+ assists in as many as four consecutive Premier League seasons (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19). Trademark. 10 - Christian Eriksen is one of only two players, along with David Beckham for Manchester United, to have recorded 10+ assists in as many as four consecutive Premier League seasons (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19). Trademark. https://t.co/z9mdPg4n7S

He continued:

"I think he is a magnificent football player. and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he is creative; he has ideas. I think especially our strikers will also be happy because he is the one who can involve them in the game."

Eriksen, who was recently at Brentford, has scored 52 goals and contributed 71 assists in 237 Premier League games.

