“Too old and too expensive” – Ralf Rangnick’s comments on Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo from 2016 resurfaces

Manchester United’s newly appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a very interesting opinion about Cristiano Ronaldo. The German tactician has taken a dim view of the Portuguese star's age and cost, meaning there could be no Manchester United future for Ronaldo after this season.

Before getting the Old Trafford job, during his time at Leipzig, Rangnick was asked if he would sign Cristiano Ronaldo or rival Lionel Messi. Rangnick found it absurd:

"It would be absurd to think that it could work with them here. They are both too old and too expensive."

Manchester United’s new managerial appointment has a reputation across Europe for setting out a clear philosophy and system of play. The German typically wants his teams to press almost manically from the front, which could spell disaster for the aging Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangnick has replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United’s manager, after a brief intermission by Michael Carrick. The German will hold the post at the club for the rest of the season until a permanent head coach is appointed before moving on to a consultancy role higher in the club structure.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC Taking a peek inside the interim manager's mind

Manchester United have however come to depend on Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The Portuguese superstar has been a standout performer for the Red Devils despite their poor domestic form.

Ronaldo is the club’s highest goal scorer at the moment, bagging four goals in nine Premier League appearances. The star has also averaged at least one goal in every Champions League game so far, setting a record in the Champions League for a player in an English side.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 📈 Cristiano Ronaldo - WhoScored rating in 2021/22



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League - 6.91

🇪🇺 Champions League - 7.95



😎 Mr. Champions League

Manchester United have however decided to attempt a full restructure from the top down with Rangnick moving forward. The 63 year old tactician famously oversaw both Hoffenheim’s promotion to the Bundesliga and Red Bull's rise to prominence. The Manchester United board will be hoping the German can work similar miracles at the club.

Meanwhile, all observers will be watching to see how Rangnick utilizes the Portuguese star or if he moves him on at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Manchester United teammates after Arsenal win

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

In what was Michael Carrick's final game in charge of Manchester United, the Red Devils invited Arsenal to Old Trafford and left the clash with all three points. Although the side fell behind early on, a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo guided them to their second win in three games.

The star sent a message to the Manchester United dressing room on social media, congratulating the side for their win against their North London rivals:

"Our minds are already set on the next game, there's no time to celebrate!"

"Today's win was very important to get back on track, but there's still a long road to go until we reach our destination… Congrats to all my teammates, great spirit tonight!"

Edited by Rohit Mishra