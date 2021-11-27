Why appointment of Ralf Rangnick is a masterstroke by Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick is all set to manage Manchester United until the end of the ongoing season. Following his managerial stint, the highly regarded German will extend his Old Trafford tenure by taking up a consultancy role for two years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally sacked last Sunday following United's 4-1 humiliation at Watford. Solskajer's assistant and former United skipper Michael Carrick is currently the caretaker boss.

Michael Carrick has taken over managerial duties from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the latter got sacked. Image Credits: Reuters

Rangnick, 63, is currently head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow. He has previously managed the likes of VfB Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. He has also held positions as Director of Football at Red Bull outfits Salzburg and Leipzig.

Widely considered the godfather of modern German football, Rangnick has been a significant influence on fellow German managers such as Jürgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann.

The arrival of Rangnick, in particular offering him a two-year consultancy role with a major say on footballing matters, has excited fans and has been seen by many as a statement appointment.

United being accused of (rightly so) internal appointments and being run by non-footballing people has been going on for too long. Recruiting a seasoned professional like Rangnick is a step in the right direction.

Rangnick popularized Gegenpressing. Image Credits: EPA

Rangnick might just be the perfect fit for Manchester United

Rangnick fits United like a glove as he is renowned for developing youth and his teams display high attacking output. Rangnick, who is often attributed as the architect of gegenpressing, also excels in zonal marking.

His proven track record at Leipzig and Salzburg is a testament to his capabilities as a manager and as a football director. During his tenure both Red Bull clubs achieved domestic success and became regular fixtures in European competitions.

Opting for Rangnick has been a clever decision from United's board as they are yet to pin one man down as full-time manager of the club, as the availability of their top candidates has been in question since its mid-season.

Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag are all equipped with their current clubs and are unlikely to leave halfway through the campaign. Meanwhile another prime target Zinedine Zidane, who is ironically a free agent, is apparently unsure about the project and doesn't want the job.

Rangnick is what United need now and he is levels above rumored front runners for the interim job such as Steve Bruce, Ernesto Valverde and Rudi Garcia. His recruitment nous will also come in very handy when United coin in on their main man next summer.

This has been a win-win situation for all parties involved - the board has got enough time to narrow their choices, players get a good coach, fans get to see beautiful football and Rangnick can smoothly transition into his future role.

Manchester United, under Carrick, travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to take on league leaders Chelsea. The Red Devils sit on 8th with 17 points from 12 games while Tuchel and Co. have accumulated 29 points from their 12.

