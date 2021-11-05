“Too painful at the moment” – Tuchel confirms Chelsea defender is set to miss Premier League game against Burnley

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Marcos Alonso will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Burnley after sustaining an injury in the 1-0 win against Malmo on Tuesday. Tuchel did, however, reveal that the Spaniard's injury was "not big."

Chelsea defeated Malmo 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night thanks to a second-half goal from Hakim Ziyech. Alonso was handed a start by Tuchel but picked up an ankle injury towards the closing stages of the match.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Tuchel confirmed Alonso had been ruled out of the game against Burnley. The Chelsea manager confirmed that Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku would sit out the fixture as well.

"No news on the match tomorrow for Romelu and Timo. Both are out. Christian Pulisic is with the group. Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic are out. Marcos injured himself in the very last minute of the Malmo match, he tried to come out for training but the stress is too high on the ankle. Nothing big but too painful at the moment."

Mason Mount expected to make Chelsea return against Burnley

Mason Mount has missed the last two Chelsea games after suffering an infection in his wisdom tooth. The midfielder is in the squad for Saturday's match but Tuchel has not confirmed if the Englishman will play.

"It's a tricky one. Mason was ill but the reason was his wisdom tooth, this was the reason for the feeling, a bit of an infection. He was back in training and lost a bit of weight as he couldn't eat properly. He takes medication and let's see. He is in the squad for tomorrow, can play some minutes, but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems proper treatment has to be done."

N'Golo Kante, who was not named in the squad for the game against Malmo, will also make his return against Burnley. Lukaku and Werner are expected to be back after the international break.

Chelsea currently sit three points clear at the top of the table after Liverpool and Manchester City dropped points last week. The Blues have a set of tricky fixtures coming up and will hope to avoid any slip-ups.

Edited by Arvind Sriram