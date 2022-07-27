"Too talkative" - Neymar hits back at ex-PSG teammate who said Brazilian star had 'lost his magic'

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar has responded to former teammate Thomas Meunier’s criticism about his declining performances, branding the Belgian “too talkative”.

On Sunday (July 24), Meunier admitted (via Kicker) that he was a big fan of the Brazilian when he joined the Parisians in a €222 million deal from Barcelona in 2017. The Borussia Dortmund defender claimed that Neymar had declined since then, losing the “magic” that made him stand out.

Responding to his criticism, Neymar jokingly hit back at his former teammate on Instagram, stating that the 30-year-old defender talked too much.

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters | Neymar répond aux propos de Thomas Meunier sur Instagram :



"Trop bavard ce garçon "



[📸 IG/Vocesabiafutebol]

He wrote (via Canal Supporters):

“Too talkative this boy 😂”

It is unclear whether or not he added the emoji to soften the blow, but PSG no. 10 is not one to be phased by such light comments. It might be a reflection of the good relationship he shares with the Belgium international, a player he played alongside for three seasons.

The duo won three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, and three French League Cups during their time together in Paris between 2017 and 2020.

Neymar impresses in PSG’s final pre-season friendly

Like most of their European peers, PSG have taken part in a foreign pre-season tour this summer. Following a friendly in France against Quevilly (0-2 win, July 14), they embarked on a trip to Japan, playing three matches there.

First, they beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-2 on July 20. Next, they took on Urawa Red Diamond, beating them comprehensively 0-3 on July 23. Their final pre-season fixture in Japan came against Gamba Osaka on July 25, with them running circles around the local club and cruising to a 2-6 win.

The 30-year-old Brazilian, starting in his second pre-season game, turned on the charm against Osaka. He impressed the fans with his passing and movement, created chances for his teammates, and, most notably, scored two fine goals. His first was a 32nd-minute penalty, while his second came from open play in the 60th minute.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG remain very open to offers for Neymar, even if the Brazilian prefers to stay.



Christophe Galtier would like to keep him, but the club will have the final say.



(Source: PSG remain very open to offers for Neymar, even if the Brazilian prefers to stay.Christophe Galtier would like to keep him, but the club will have the final say.(Source: @JacobsBen 🚨 PSG remain very open to offers for Neymar, even if the Brazilian prefers to stay.Christophe Galtier would like to keep him, but the club will have the final say.(Source: @JacobsBen) https://t.co/fJYR6fWarb

The Brazilian winger, who has been linked with a premature summer exit, needs to up the ante in the 2022-23 season to continue being a part of PSG’s project. His recent performances show that the superstar may very well be up for the challenge.

