“Top 3 central defenders in the PL” - Arsenal star makes confident claim, compares himself to Liverpool’s 'boss' Van Dijk

Arsenal star William Saliba has named himself one of the three best defenders in the Premier League and has drawn up comparisons with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. The Frenchman enjoyed a superb 2023-24 campaign, for many, the English top-flight's best centre-back.

The 14-cap France international is set to represent his nation at Euro 2024 off a stellar club campaign. He has no doubts he's emerged as one of the Premier League's top defenders (via Centregoals):

“I think I am in the top 3 central defenders in the Premier League, yes. I am a humble person but last year, like this year, I am in the top 3 of best defenders.”

Saliba, 23, made 50 appearances across competitions for the Gunners last season. He was an ever-present for Mikel Arteta's side, helping them keep 18 clean sheets in 38 league games and hold the best defensive record. He also chipped in with two goals and one assist.

Van Dijk, 32, was just as impressive for Liverpool and enjoyed one of his best seasons at Anfield. The Dutch defender made 48 appearances across competitions, helping the Merseysiders keep nine clean sheets in 36 league games.

Saliba touched on Van Dijk and the aura the Netherlands captain has when frightening attackers. He feels he's gaining the same level of respect.

"Van Dijk has an aura, for example. He's the boss, he orders everything. You feel that he scares the attackers. But I'm starting to feel the same way and see that attackers are starting to feel the fear," Saliba said.

Saliba and Van Dijk are both aggressive defenders who are composed on the ball. They were key as Arsenal and Liverpool mounted title challenges against Manchester City last season.

"A Rolls Royce" - Arsenal legend David O'Leary compared William Saliba to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

William Saliba has been one of Arsenal's standout performers.

Arsenal legend David O'Leary waxed lyrical about Saliba last season and dubbed him the Gunners' answer to Liverpool's Van Dijk. He alluded to his partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes (via The Mirror):

"Saliba is like Van Dijk when Van Dijk came to Liverpool. To me he will only get better - he is a Rolls Royce. I think him and Gabriel are a partnership that is consistently as good as anybody in the Premier League."

Several fans and pundits have likened Saliba to Van Dijk amid his meteoric rise at the Emirates. He joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 outfit St-Etienne for £27 million in 2019 but spent spells back on loan in the French top-flight. His final season out on loan at Marseille saw him named Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year.

The young French centre-back impressed in his debut season in the Premier League, 2022-23. He forged arguably the strongest defensive partnership in the Premier League with Gabriel Magalhaes.