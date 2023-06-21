"Top 3 in the world right now" - Sadio Mane backs Real Madrid star to win Ballon d'Or soon

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane has tipped Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d'Or in the near future.

Mane has heaped huge praise on Vinicius who he clashed with on international duty on Tuesday (June 20). Senegal beat Brazil 4-2 in a friendly. The Bayern forward lauded the 22-year-old, telling TNT Sports (via Madrid Xtra):

"For me Vinícius Jr is top 3 in the world right now. I think he will keep this level, and, of course, win the Ballon d'Or."

Vinicius is coming off a sensational season at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid. The Brazilian attacker bagged 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions.

The Madrid winger has become the La Liga giants' protagonist and will now be forced to do so following Karim Benzema's departure. His quick feet, agility and eye for goal have caused havoc for opposition defenders throughout the season.

Vinicius arrived at Real Madrid in 2018 from Brazilian side Flamengo. He has already won the Champions League, two La Liga and Copa del Rey title. He's expected to be in the mix for the Ballon d'Or in October.

However, the Brazilian faces hefty competition from Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. The pair were instrumental in the Cityzens' continental treble in the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Argentine icon Lionel Messi is the favorite for the accolade after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Real Madrid's Vinicius opens up on his Ballon d'Or chances

Vinicius says that he has a long road ahead of him.

Vinicius spoke about potentially winning the Ballon d'Or when his former Real Madrid teammate Benzema was expected to win the accolade. The Frenchman won the award last year after a phenomenal 2021-22 season.

The Brazilian insisted that the accolade has to come naturally and that time is on his side in this regard (via Eurosport):

“It’s something that has to come naturally. Karim is 35 years old, and now he will win it, Modric won it at 33. I have many years to evolve, a very long road for me, and if God wants me to win it one day, (I will).”

Vinicius is improving with each passing season and is only going to propel himself further into the conversation. If he were to win this year's Ballon d'Or, he would become the first Brazilian to do so since Real Madrid legend Kaka in 2007.

