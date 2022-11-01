Top 5 Manchester United goalscorers of all time

Manchester United boasts some of the most prolific players to have ever graced the game, from Wayne Rooney to Eric Cantona, the list goes on.

The Red Devils have won 13 Premier League titles and three European Cups. To many, they are the biggest club in world football.

A key reason behind their success is their constant eye for talent and certainly in attack.

The Old Trafford faithful's chant of "attack, attack, attack" rings around the stadium each time a forward is on the ball.

Fans have come all too used to seeing the side convert their chances but which five sit atop the goalscoring chart at Manchester United?

#5 George Best / Dennis Viollet - 179 goals

Coming in joint-fifth place are the legendary Best and the fantastic Viollet.

Best was a menace in attack with the Northern Irishman scoring 179 goals in 470 appearances during his time with United.

He won the league title twice and finished top scorer in 1968 with 28 goals.

Meanwhile, Viollet was a centre-forward who bagged 179 goals in 293 appearances.

He holds the record of league goals scored in a season with the Red Devils with his 32 in the 1959/60 season.

#4 Jack Rowley - 211 goals

Rowley was a phenomenal forward

Rowley hit 211 goals over the course of 18 seasons at Old Trafford.

He was nicknamed 'the Gunner' and with good reason as his 30 league goals scored in 1952 helped Manchester United to the First Division title for the first time since 1911.

The Englishman made 293 appearances for the club and was a survivor of the 1958 Munich air Disaster.

#3 Denis Law - 237 goals

One of United's most renowned players and an Old Trafford hero, Law managed 237 goals in 404 appearances.

The Scot won the European Cup in 1968 alongside two league title triumphs in 1965 and 1967.

Law won the Ballon d'Or in 1964.

He ended his career at crosscity rivals Manchester City but will forever be remembered for his time at Old Trafford.

#2 Sir Bobby Charlton - 249 goals

Charlton is a United and England icon

Charlton epitomizes what every United player seeks to become, and that is an icon of the game.

He scored 249 goals in 758 appearances for the Red Devils and won the European title in 1968 as well as the league title in 1957, 1965 and 1967.

Charlton won the Ballon d'Or in 1966, the same year he lifted the FIFA World Cup with England.

#1 Wayne Rooney - 253 goals (All-time Manchester United lead goalscorer)

Rooney moved to United from Everton

Rooney may go down as Manchester United's greatest ever player as he bagged an astounding 253 goals in 559 appearances during his time at the club.

The Englishman created memorable moments such as his infamous overhead kick against City in 2011.

He won the Champions League in 2008 alongside the Premier League title on five occasions.

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 🔰 @CantonasCoIIar The streets won't forget when Rooney scored this against City.

The streets won't forget when Rooney scored this against City.https://t.co/hUqHHfIj0q

Poll : 0 votes