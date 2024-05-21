"Top 5 midfielder of all time", "That's insane" - Real Madrid fans react as incredible Toni Kroos passing stat comes to light

Real Madrid fans on social media reacted with bewilderment to the statistic that during his time with Los Blancos, Toni Kroos has maintained a passing accuracy of 94% across 463 games. The German midfielder announced on Tuesday (May 21) that he will retire from the sport after Euro 2024 in his home country this summer.

Kroos signed for Los Blancos from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014 and has won 22 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabéu. These include four La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Supercopas de España, four UEFA Champions League titles, four UEFA Super Cups, and five FIFA Club World Cups.

Known for his exceptional ability to progress the ball and pick out his teammates, Kroos has a 94% pass completion rate in his 463 games with Real Madrid (via Madrid Xtra on X).

Here is a collection of posts from X (formerly Twitter) as fans expressed their appreciation for Kroos:

One fan wrote:

"That's INSANE, one of the (goat emoji)s no doubt"

Another added:

"One of the best"

"@ToniKroos stay and complete that 6% man," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"To those of us who have played in the midfield of an amateur football game, this pro statistic is even more impressive than Messi’s or Ronaldo’s goal records. This is insane and unnatural."

Another said:

"How is this guy always giving accurate passes ffs?"

"The German Sniper!" posted another.

One user wrote:

"463 games played with a 94% pass completion rate? That's more accurate than trying to hit the snooze button on a Monday morning."

While another wrote:

"That's What he does, why is he even compared with Kdb"

Toni Kroos has helped Los Blancos win the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana in his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also has the chance to win the UEFA Champions League for the fifth time with Real Madrid. Los Blancos will face Borussia Dortmund in the CL final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos on how his wife and kids reacted to his retirement

Kroos' announcement on Tuesday came as a shock to the footballing world as the midfielder is still one of the best in the world. Although he had previously stated that he wanted to retire at the top of his game, most fans and pundits expected the German to continue for at least another season.

When asked how his family reacted to his retirement announcement, Toni Kroos said (via Madrid Zone on X):

"My family? Jess (wife) is very supportive. Leon (son) did not like the decision. Ami (daughter) despite being a big Madridista is very happy (laughs). She wants us to ride horses together, I always said it's dangerous but now I need to come up with a new excuse."

Kroos has made 46 appearances for Los Blancos so far this season, scoring one goal and setting up nine more. In his Real Madrid career, he has made 463 appearances, scoring 28 goals and providing 98 assists.