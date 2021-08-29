With the headline signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane, Manchester United could realistically hope to mount a title challenge. However, this writer believes that they are a signing away from being title favorites.

A midfield general who can drop deep to protect the defense and when required can push up and link their defense to the team's attack. Basically, Manchester United need a central defensive midfielder.

On that note, let's take a quick look at a few standout options.

Top 5 midfielders who can make Manchester United title contenders

#5 Yves Bissouma

A breakthrough performer for Brighton & Hove Albion every matchday in the Premier League. Incremental to the style of football Brighton play under manager Graham Potter, Yves Bissouma has surely proven his talent in defensive midfield.

Bissouma is consistently ranked amongst the 92nd percentile of players to make successful tackles across games in the English competition. The Malian midfielder makes for an interesting reading of the game with his interception and dribbling (completed per 90) numbers among the top brackets in the league.

Yves Bissouma is a potentially cost-effective option for the Red Devils should they decide to address their midfield concerns.

Yves Bissouma is being looked at by Manchester United. There are also enquiries from Liverpool and Arsenal. [@DuncanCastles] pic.twitter.com/znskwpovsr — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 25, 2021

#4 Rúben Neves

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

A consistent presence in the Wolverhampton midfield. The player who has so often delivered immaculate and strong performances from deep while proving himself to be integral to the Wolves' promotion and survival in the Premier League. Rúben Neves is on the radar for a Manchester United transfer.

Neves has an outstanding ability to make sharp tackles and blocks, consistently ranking amongst the top 93rd and 87th percentiles across midfielders in the English competition.

An important stat that would be a significant factor in Neves' suitability to be a part of Manchester United's midfield is his standout ability to take consistently accurate shots. A remarkable 95th percentile according to data from Fbref is what he is rewarded by, in terms of shooting accuracy.

Ruben Neves is a competent talent who Manchester United will have scouted extensively. More so, across every fixture they play against Wolves, he is a player who steals the show and has played an amazing part in the Wolves' strong record against the top six side.

Presently, Neves is on a transfer shortlist drawn up by the newly established transfer committee at Manchester United. With him available for a move and a wish to find a new challenge, he promises to be a suitable answer to United's midfield struggles.

He's 24 years old, Premier League proven, can play as a CDM or CM, has great passing vision, scores goals & gets assists, would cost £35m—£40m and is Bruno Fernandes' Portuguese pal.



Ruben Neves is the midfielder @ManUtd needs. 7 more days to go... ⏳ pic.twitter.com/KUEGaruxcm — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 24, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra