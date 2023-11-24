"Top club, top team, looking forward to it" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola previews PL clash against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showered praise on Liverpool as he previewed their upcoming clash in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25.

The Cityzens are set to host the Reds at the Etihad in what could be a potentially crucial match in the title race. City currently lead the table and sit just a point above their opponents for Saturday.

The two sides have been incredible rivals over the last six years in the Premier League. Liverpool have challenged Manchester City to the title in almost every season, winning one in the 2019-20 season, with City winning the other five.

They are back to being at the top of the table after the Reds finished fifth last season. Ahead of the big clash, Guardiola acknowledged their rivalry over the years and shared his excitement for the game, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think we are all friends. Time goes forward, eight years wth Liverpool and not the same team as the start. They are similar ofc TAA can play inside now but the ideas are similar. Always they've been our best rivals.

"Top club, top team, looking forward to it."

Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last season in the Premier League in April en route to their title win.

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's position this season ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City have started the season well after a historic treble triumph last season. While they have had some blips, they still occupy the top spot in the Premier League table with nine wins, two defeats, and one draw.

The Cityzens have also qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as they sit atop their group with four wins in four games. They were, however, eliminated from the EFL Cup in the third round by Newcastle United.

Ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Saturday, Pep Guardiola was asked about his side's position across competitions and he replied:

"Honestly, I could not expect to be in this position at the start of the season. We have five teams so tight, but we are there. It's an important game but there's more to come. December is so tight, we have the World Cup in Saudi Arabia."

Manchester City will travel to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on December 19.