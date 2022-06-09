"Top of the list for Arsenal this summer" - Fabrizio Romano names 2 players Arteta wants to sign this transfer window

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have identified Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans as their priority signings for this summer.

Mikel Arteta has done a tremendous job at Arsenal since joining, although the Gunners failed to make the Champions League for next season. This is set to improve their resolve to improve the squad as the club attempts to return to the top of English football in the near future.

Former captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang left in January while Eddie Nketiah is expected to sign a new contract in the coming time. Still, Arteta is determined to bring in a top-class striker, especially considering that even Alexandre Lacazette will leave at the expiry of his contract.

Standard Sport @standardsport



Arteta is using his Manchester City knowledge to boost Arsenal's transfer business this summer.

Finally, Arteta is also determined to bring in a new midfielder to increase the squad's depth.

Arsenal identify priority signings as they look to continue rebuild

The way Arsenal lost out to Tottenham Hotspur with respect to Champions League qualification is bound to hurt fans. The Gunners looked well on track to qualify but ended up losing against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur during the final fixtures.

Still, Arteta has done a decent job of rebuilding and the team is only going to improve in the coming time. Gabriel Jesus has been constantly linked with the Gunners and will be a key addition who adds quality, experience, and goals.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Gunners fans will be concerned with Thomas Partey’s injury-affected season. They will want to see the Ghanian return to his best for the next campaign. Adding a midfielder of Tielemans' quality, will, and drive might as well prove to have a big impact.

Arsenal 'have made a £42.5MILLION offer for Gabriel Jesus'... but he ISN'T convinced by joining Mikel Arteta's project

The Belgian has good Premier League experience and is easily one of the best players in his position currently in England. Tielemans had seven goals and four assists across all competitions last season and is perfectly capable of playing across the midfield.

There is little doubt that the Gunners only need to continue in the same direction in order to challenge for trophies in the near future.

